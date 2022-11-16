La. Literature: Book sheds light on 2 racially-charged tragedies in 1922 Louisiana | Entertainment/Life

“For All Those Men: When the KKK Threatened to Take Control of Louisiana” by John Warner Smith, UL Press, 116 pages

Former poet laureate John Warner Smith bases his new courtroom drama on two historical, tragic events which happened in Louisiana in the summer of 1922.

In the southern part of the state, 26-year-old Emile Hebert, an African American farmer, was indicted for Murder and assault, including the injury of Lafayette Parish Sheriff Felix Latiolais. Two months later in the state’s northern region, two White men, FW Daniel, 35; and Thomas Richards, 31, mysteriously disappeared in the Plantation village of Mer Rouge.

“The Ku Klux Klan stood at the center of both events, and so did Louisiana Gov. John M. Parker. … Together, the events dramatically changed the state’s racial and political climate,” a news release from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press says.

Smith sets his story around Hebert’s ordeal, which history has essentially ignored.

“Warner Smith’s Novella ‘For All Those Men’ is a suspenseful historical docudrama worthy of a major motion picture and a must-read for Louisiana history buffs,” Rick Swanson, Professor of political science at the University of Kentucky said. “Based on an actual criminal trial, the story portrays an important yet little-known event in race relations in South-Central Louisiana at the Peak of the Jim Crow era.”

Smith was the poet laureate of Louisiana from 2019-2021. He has published five collections of poetry. Smith is a 2020 Poets Laureate Fellow of the Academy of American Poets and is Winner of the 2019 Linda Hodge Bromberg Literary Award. A Cave Canem Fellow, Smith earned his Master’s degree in creative writing at the University of New Orleans.

The book is available online at ulpress.org or through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.