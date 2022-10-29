La Liga: Ruben Sobrino’s last-gasp goal helps Cadiz stun Atletico Madrid

Ruben Sobrino bundled home a dramatic last gasp Winner with his stomach to earn Cadiz a remarkable 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, piling the Misery on the visitors in a harrowing week for Diego Simeone’s team.

It looked like Joao Felix had salvaged the Rojiblancos a point from two goals, with a stunning impact off the bench, forcing an own goal and scoring another effort himself, stemming the bleeding after their Champions League elimination on Wednesday.

However after the eight minutes of added time had already expired, Sobrino finished from close range to stun Atletico at the death.

Atletico was still stinging from their dramatic knock-out on Wednesday, with Yannick Carrasco’s last gasp penalty miss sealing their fate, and Cadiz took immediate advantage.

Theo Bongonda caught Simeone’s side cold at the Nuevo Mirandilla with a goal just 27 seconds into the game, firing Pacha Espino’s cut-back past Jan Oblak.

Alex Fernandez doubled Cadiz’s lead with a well-taken Strike in the 81st minute, before Luis Hernandez’s own goal gave Atletico hope.

Then Felix, Atletico’s record signing, slammed home from the edge of the box to level with two minutes remaining, which looked like it would salvage his team a point, before Sobrino’s late strike.

Atletico remain provisionally third, while Cadiz climb to 18th.