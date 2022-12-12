LA Lakers targeting Chicago Bulls duo

The LA Lakers have long been rumored to be looking to make a blockbuster trade. The Lakers have an aging win-now team and are armed with two future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 as trade assets.

They also have an expiring $47.1 million contract with veteran guard Russell Westbrook to attach to those picks. According to a recent Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus report, the Lakers now have their sights set on the Chicago Bulls as potential trade partners.

While also expected to be a competitive team this season, the Bulls are just 11-15 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. This comes after they finished sixth last year and lost 4-1 in the first round of the Playoffs to Milwaukee. The Bulls’ star trio of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan are all aged 27 to 33, respectively. So given Chicago’s early-season struggles, they appear to be a prime candidate for a rebuild.

“Everyone is watching Chicago very closely,” an NBA source told Pincus. “They’re so poorly constructed, they need to Blow it up,” the source continued.

Pincus added that the Lakers are specifically focused on acquiring DeRozan and Vucevic.

“According to NBA sources, the Lakers are interested in both Vucevic and DeRozan,” Pincus said. “If LA is willing to give up two first-round picks (2027 and 2029) along with Russell Westbrook as a buy-out candidate, the Bulls may end up in a better Lottery position to retain their pick in June. This is the draft to do it,” Pincus continued.

At 11-15, the Lakers have the same record as Chicago. However, they are still trending after their frustrating 2-10 start. Plus, the general consensus among the NBA community is that with the right moves, the Lakers could contend around stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On the other hand, the Bulls are seen as a middle-of-the-pack treadmill team without much room for improvement. So a trade between the two franchises would make sense.

Vucevic is in the final year of his contract with $22 million remaining on his deal. DeRozan has just two years and $55.9 million in guaranteed money on his deal. So LA could acquire both to try and win a Championship this season without being locked into long-term financial commitments.

Meanwhile, Chicago could enter into a proper rebuild with valuable future Picks from LA that could end up being Lottery picks. They could also position themselves to have a better shot at landing generational 7-foot-3 French draft prospect Victor Wembanyama in next year’s draft lottery.

The Bulls’ 2023 draft pick will be conveyed to Orlando unless it lands in the top four. So a blockbuster trade with LA would significantly increase their chances of retaining their pick.

For Eric Pincus’ full report, click here.

Also read: “It’s time to break up the Chicago Bulls, Blow it up, it’s time”-Charles Barkley asserts on Rebuilding Chicago Bulls after sluggish season start

How would DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic help the LA Lakers?