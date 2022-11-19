LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Miles Bridges on the Lakers radar, NBA executive gives honest take on Lakers potential trades, and more

The LA Lakers are rumored to be interested in Miles Bridges, who is looking to resume his NBA career. Bridges pleaded no contest to one felony domestic violence charge and was sentenced to three years of probation. He was one of the best available free agents in the offseason before his arrest.

Meanwhile, an NBA executive gave his honest take on the potential plans of the Lakers this season. The executive thinks that the Lakers will hold out from making any deals due to the nature of their roster. The Lakers are also expected to have a huge cap space next summer.

Here is the latest LA Lakers Rumors Roundup brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Miles Bridges is on the LA Lakers Radar