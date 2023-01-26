LA Lakers’ NBA Star LeBron James Spotted Wearing Special Edition Nike Liverpool Jersey

NBA superstar LeBron James has been spotted wearing the new special edition Liverpool jersey designed in collaboration with his brand.

The LA Lakers player was pictured walking in the new jersey bringing an end to weeks of speculation regarding how it would look.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

There had been a number of leaked images on social media channels of late speculating how the much-awaited jersey could look and once again, it looks like the rumors proved to be accurate with LeBron now pictured wearing the new attire.

The short-sleeved jersey looks to be a shiny charcoal gray in color and complete with thick red pinstripes. It also appears to have some lettering shown in-between every other pinstripe where the letters ‘YNWA’ can be clearly seen.

Scroll to Continue

As on all Liverpool branded shirts, there is also the Nike tick and famous Liver bird crest, both in red.

In the center of the jersey, there is a large print of the LeBron James logo, also in red. The logo is made up of a crown with the Lakers’ player’s initials, “L” and “J” beneath that.

The jersey represents a completely new look for Reds fans and as always, anything to do with the NBA star is likely to be a big hit.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us Is: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |