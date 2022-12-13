LA Lakers discussed sending Patrick Beverley and a protected first-rounder for Bojan Bogdanovic

NBA Rumors suggest the LA Lakers have discussed sending Patrick Beverley and a protected first-rounder to the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic. The Lakers’ focus is on adding shooting to their roster as it’s once again a glaring weakness in their offense led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bogdanovic has been a player they have coveted all summer after the Utah Jazz decided to break up their roster and enter a rebuild. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers discussed including a Beverley-type salary and a protected first in a trade for Bogdanovic.

However, he also stated that the Pistons value the sharpshooting wing and are reluctant to move him. Here’s what Charania said (via The Rally):

“The Lakers have discussed sending a protected first-round pick, as well as a salary like Patrick Beverley, to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me.

“The holdup in that deal is, the Pistons really value Bojan Bogdanovic, they’ve been reluctant… Dozens of teams have called them already.”

It’s no surprise that the Detroit Pistons want to keep the former Utah Jazz forward. He is averaging a career-high 21.0 points on 50.8% field goal shooting, including 43.7% 3-point shooting on 6.0 attempts. Bogdanovic is also a decent defender with a 6’7″ frame.

“The Lakers have discussed sending a protected first-round pick, as well as salary like Patrick Beverley, to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Lakers Pursuing shooting in the trade market. “The Lakers have discussed sending a protected first-round pick, as well as salary like Patrick Beverley, to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me.”NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Lakers Pursuing shooting in the trade market. https://t.co/Mzfs4NNyzB

A player like him is coveted by almost every contender out there. The only way interested suitors like the LA Lakers can acquire him is if they can up their offer by including young players and at least one or two unprotected firsts.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers need to capitalize on Anthony Davis and LeBron James’ Stellar form

The LA Lakers looked far off the pace to make the Playoffs this year after a 2-8 start. LeBron James and Anthony Davis got off to a sub-par start. Meanwhile, their Squad depth was a glaring concern. However, the superstar duo has found their rhythm over the last month.

Since their 2-8 start, the Lakers have gone 9-5. Davis has played 12 games during this stretch, averaging 32.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, shooting 65.2% from the field and 86.8% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, James made nine appearances, averaging 27.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field, including 40.0% from long range on 7.4 attempts. Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves have also made invaluable contributions.

However, the Lakers have been a streaky 3-point shooting team. Their inability to make shots consistently has seen them fall short on many occasions. The lack of spacing makes it easier for the opposition to defend the Lakers easily as they block Lanes for the likes of James, Davis, and Westbrook in late-game situations.

This makes it important for the LA Lakers to stay strong in their pursuit of snipers like Bojan Bogdanovic and/or Buddy Hield, as these additions could significantly improve their offense. Considering the form that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in, LA will have to make the necessary moves soon to compete for the title.



