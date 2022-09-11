LA Lakers and Utah Jazz remain ‘far apart’ in trade talks after exchanging multiple offers

The LA Lakers and the Utah Jazz have reportedly engaged in trade discussions this offseason. However, the teams have not come close to a deal. On “The Drive with Spence Checketts” podcast, The Athletic’s Tony Jones shared why the LA Lakers didn’t make a trade with the Jazz. “I don’t think the Jazz are close to anything right now. They’ve been talking to the Lakers. Jazz made an offer to the Lakers, but the Lakers made a counteroffer to the Jazz, and those two offers were far apart. “ The Utah Jazz were reportedly eyeing the LA Lakers’ first-round picks. However, LA’s asking price was too much for the Jazz. The Lakers wanted to get Bojan Bogdanovic. Aside from acquiring the Bosnian-born Croatian forward, LA also expressed interest in former Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson and Jazz guard Mike Conley. Can the LA Lakers contend for another NBA Championship?

The once-upon-a-time explosive point guard is likely to return to LA this season. The Lakers will have no choice but to work around what they have.

LA recently added former Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, who is expected to add some defensive depth to their roster. However, some analysts are worried that Beverley and Westbrook will be unable to resolve their tumultuous past.

With the players the LA Lakers currently have, it’s difficult to say whether or not they can contend for another title this season. We have to consider LeBron James is getting older now and might sit out a few games for load management. Then there’s Anthony Davis, who has proven to be an injury-prone player.

Could the Lakers add a player to improve their chances of becoming a contender? One player that comes to mind is former Lakers star, Jordan Clarkson. Utah and LA may not have come to terms yet. However, adding Clarkson isn’t entirely out of the question.

Clarkson has proven to be a valuable player during his time in Utah. In 2021, they won the Sixth Man of the Year award. In 2022, he accomplished a career-high 45-point game against the Sacramento Kings.

During the FIBA ​​World Cup qualifiers, Jordan Clarkson played for Gilas Pilipinas. He gave a masterful performance against Saudi Arabia, contributing 23 points, six assists and five rebounds in just 28 minutes of play.

