LA Kings goalie Cal Petersen needs to show more after six-goal opening game

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cal Petersen got his season going over the weekend and there doesn’t figure to be a long wait until his next start. Jonathan Quick seems set to get the start Monday in Detroit, but the Kings also play Tuesday in Nashville.

The team and the goalie can only hope that Petersen’s next start isn’t the 60-minute high-wire act that his season debut turned into on Saturday in Minnesota.

Petersen has a win under his belt and that can’t be taken from him. But it came on a night when his team had his back with a seven-goal offensive explosion that blanketed a showing in which Minnesota touched him for six goals on 35 shots.

The math isn’t great – it’s an .829 save percentage. It is just one start to open his season but when that comes off a less-than-stellar training camp, which also comes off a 2021-22 season in which he couldn’t wrestle the net from Venerable 36-year-old Jonathan Quick , it does start to elevate the concern level over Petersen’s sharpness when much will be expected from him.

It was no goalie showcase at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. The Kings chased a shaky Marc-Andre Fleury from the game with a four-goal first period and put a dent in Wild backup Filip Gustavsson over the next two.