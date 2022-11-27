LA Golf’s first-of-their-kind putters boast a Giant sweet spot

LA Golf’s putters look and feel fantastic. Jeffrey Westbrook

The folks at LA Golf are nothing if not confident, and with the research and technology they dedicate to designing their heavy-hitter line of products, it’s clear why.

Two good examples are the LA Golf mallet and blade-style putters pictured above.

How a partnership with Bryson DeChambeau led to the creation of the LA Golf putter By:

Jessica Marksbury





Created with input from founding Investor Bryson DeChambeau (the company also has relationships with Michelle Wie West and Dustin Johnson), these first-of-their-kind, all-carbon putters boast a sweet spot that’s said to be 50 percent larger than the average flatstick. Just try to miss it.

The customizable Clubs feature Descending Loft Face tech designed to create a more consistent and predictable roll with a large diameter shaft and stiff flex said to reduce vibration and head wobble.

Take one out for a spin and see if your confidence doesn’t soar. Click here for more information.

Need help unriddling the greens at your home course? Pick up a custom Green Book from 8 AM Golf affiliate Golf Logix.