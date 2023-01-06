LA Galaxy to target Cristian Pavón for 2023 season

The LA Galaxy seeks to be a protagonist year after year in Major League Soccer. The Los Angeles franchise is the most successful in terms of league titles with a total of five conquests, so the great challenge in 2023 will be to fight for the Championship and break the drought in the MLS Cup. The last time Los Angeles Galaxy was crowned in the league was in the 2014 season.

As far as reinforcements are concerned, Rumors have begun to appear about possible candidates to reach the team led from the bench by Greg Vanney. A source close to the team told AS USA that LA Galaxy could consider Cristian Pavón as an option, who already had a first spell with this club in MLS.

Pavón returned to Boca Juniors after his Major League Soccer loan spell and currently plays for Club Atlético Mineiro in Brazil. ‘Kichán’ has a contract with Mineiro until June 2025, but his future could change in the event of a probable negotiation with LA Galaxy.

In two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2019 and 2020), Pavón played a total of 35 games between the league, Playoffs and the MLS is Back tournament. In total, the Argentine Winger collaborated for the Los Angeles cause with a total of 14 goals and nine assists.

Douglas Costa would influence the probable arrival of Pavón

Although it is not yet a given that Cristian Pavón will join the LA Galaxy, Rumors indicate that the doors for his return would open more easily if Douglas Costa leaves the ranks of the Los Angeles Galaxy in the transfer market. The Brazilian Attacker has a contract with the institution until December 2023, but reports indicate that he could return to Brazilian soccer and this would leave a place open with the Galaxy.