LA Daily News boys basketball Top 10 rankings, Nov. 22—Daily News

The latest Daily News boys basketball rankings as of Nov. 22.

DAILY NEWS TOP 10

1. Harvard-Westlake (3-0): The Wolverines roll through their first three games, including one without Brady Dunlap. Trent Perry is leading the way.

2. Sierra Canyon (2-0): Two easy wins for the Trailblazers over King/Drew and Cleveland. Still no Bronny James, who’s been out due to illness.

3. West Ranch (4-0): The Wildcats beat Notre Dame 66-64 in the Paul Sutton Tournament final at Providence High Saturday night. Jazz Gardner had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Meadow added 19. Point guard Darrell Morris had nine assists and set the defensive energy.

4. Notre Dame (3-1): The Knights are working out the Kinks of the ‘big 3’: Dusty Stromer, Caleb Foster and Mercy Miller. They’ll get there.

5. Heritage Christian (3-0): Tae Simmons and Seven Bahati have been impressive through three games.

6. Village Christian (3-1): The Crusaders took down St. Francis 64-63 in the Cantwell-Sacred Heart Tournament semifinal before falling to Bishop Montgomery in the

7. Crespi (1-0): Freshman Joe Sterling scored 26 points in his varsity debut in a narrow win over Mayfair. Sophomore Peyton White is blooming.

8. Valencia (3-1): Mikah Ballew is emerging as one of the best scorers in the area. The 6-foot-5, big guard scored 42 points in the team’s recent win over Sylmar. The Vikings also have Bryce Bedgood, son of Coach Bill Bedgood. Valencia’s only loss is to Heritage Christian.

9. St. Francis (4-1): The Golden Knights are winning games with Mazi Mosley out, who will be eligible after Christmas due to the sit-out period. Jackson Mosley scored 27 points in an overtime win over Simi Valley last week.

10. Birmingham Charter (1-0): The Patriots have played just one game but will be a force in the City Section with Tyson Jackson at point guard.

BUBBLE TEAMS

Oak Park (2-2): Isaiah Sherrard working his way back into rhythm after a foot injury.

Campbell Hall (2-0): Aaron Powell is as good as advertised.

Saugus (2-2): Max Tengan is a spark plug-type point guard that can fill it up. Lenox Lavallee, at 6-foot-5, adds good size.