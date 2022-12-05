LA Daily News boys basketball Top 10 rankings, Dec. 5 – Daily News

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

The Daily News boys basketball rankings as of Monday, Dec. 5.

DAILY NEWS BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 10

1. Harvard-Westlake (8-0): Trent Perry tallied 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in a win over Rancho Christian Saturday. The Wolverines will look to remain unbeaten when they host Long Beach Jordan Tuesday at 6 pm

2. Sierra Canyon (4-1): The Trailblazers went up to Fresno and beat San Joaquin Memorial in a game that showcased their depth and unselfish play. Sierra Canyon will host Santa Maria St. Joseph Tuesday at 7 pm

Bronny James in transition. Nice body control. Sierra Canyon 45, San Joaquin Mem. 32

End of 3 in Fresno pic.twitter.com/GpqcUZvqDg — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) December 4, 2022

3. West Ranch (6-0): The Wildcats have won 26 straight Foothill League games after Friday night’s 95-59 win over Saugus. Jaqari Miles and Andrew Meadow each scored 24 points.

4. Notre Dame (6-1): The Knights claimed a big win over DeMatha of Maryland 93-84 Saturday night. The “big three” led the way: Dusty Stromer scored 30 points. Mercy Miller had 17 and Caleb Foster added 15.

Dusty Stromer, Brady Dunlap, James Evans top the area’s basketball wings to watch

5. Village Christian (8-1): The Crusaders topped Oak Park 66-63 in the Marantha Tournament final thanks to an MVP performance from point guard Immanuel Taylor. Thomas Luczak has been the leader in the box score this season.

6. Crespi (8-1): The Celts dropped a spot in the rankings after a great week in the Simi Valley tournament ended with a loss to Oxnard, 58-39. Some growing pains for a young team. It’s probably a good thing. Crespi will host Chatsworth Thursday night in a battle of the area’s top freshmen: Joe Sterling versus Alijah Arenas.

7. Heritage Christian (4-0): The Warriors haven’t played a game since Nov. 22 but resume play Wednesday in the Pacifica Oxnard Tournament against Royal.

Isaiah Elohim, Mercy Miller top the area’s basketball shooting guards to watch

8. Campbell Hall (4-1): Aaron Powell is averaging 20.8 points per game, which leads a Vikings team that has five players averaging double figures in scoring. Campbell Hall is competing in the Beverly Hills Tournament this week.

9. St. Francis (7-1): The Golden Knights’ only loss was to Village Christian. St. Francis is headed to San Francisco for a tournament this week.

10. Saugus (3-3): The Centurions’ losses were to Notre Dame, West Ranch and Loyola. Coach Alfredo Manzano is always looking to battle-test his players. It paid off with a big Foothill League win over Valencia.

Caleb Foster, Bronny James top the area’s basketball point guards to watch

BUBBLE TEAMS

Oak Park (5-3); Simi Valley (6-4); Agoura (6-4); Valencia (6-5)