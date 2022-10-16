LA Clippers expected to start Reggie Jackson over 5x All-Star at point guard to open 2022-23 season

The latest reports suggest that the LA Clippers are going with Reggie Jackson as their starting point guard over offseason acquisition John Wall.

These reports seem to answer one of the biggest questions involving the Clippers entering the 2022-23 NBA season. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes was the first to report on these Rumors coming out of LA.

Wall has credentials as a five-time All-Star and has also had a remarkable preseason with his new team. However, Jackson’s continuity with the Clippers and Wall’s unlikeliness to play back-to-back games to open the year may have played a part in the former getting the nod.

John Wall entered the offseason healthy. However, he was on the sidelines for the entirety of last season as he didn’t want to play a reduced role for the Rebuilding Houston Rockets. The former Washington Wizards star dealt with injuries in the previous two seasons as well.

With only 40 games under his belt across the last three seasons, it makes sense for the LA Clippers to give Wall time to find his rhythm. Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson has meshed well with their starting unit over the last few seasons.

“The Assumption is Whoever is the best fit for the team. Whoever’s best with the starters, whoever’s best with the guys coming off the bench and it could always change… Right now it’s just Reggie [Jackson] and John [Wall].” – Tyronn Lue is the Clippers starting point guard “The Assumption is Whoever is the best fit for the team. Whoever’s best with the starters, whoever’s best with the guys coming off the bench and it could always change… Right now it’s just Reggie [Jackson] and John [Wall].”- Tyronn Lue on the Clippers starting point guard https://t.co/T0Z5N8fwd8

The rest of the starting lineup will likely consist of familiar names like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac.

John Wall an ideal fit alongside LA Clippers’ young stars off the bench

John Wall looked in solid shape during the preseason for the LA Clippers. Across three appearances, including one start, Wall averaged 11.0 points and 3.3 assists, playing only 14.5 minutes per game. They shot 47.4% from the field, including 40.0% from the 3-point line.

Wall also showed that he still has the pace and athleticism he was renowned for. Due to this, he could be an excellent fit alongside the Clippers’ second unit, which is filled with younger players. A veteran presence like him off the bench allows LA to flex their depth even more.

This move also allows Wall to get into a better rhythm as the season progresses. He may not start, but could be included in closing lineups if he excels once the regular season starts.

Wall has also gelled well with the starters, and could adjust in several lineups. Having him as the third option behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in late-game situations could bode well for the LA Clippers.

“Just having somebody push the pace like that and getting to our spots a little bit quick… He kinda like pushes it similar to when I was in Boston with Kyrie [Irving]. Just finding and playing off of him and getting in transition.” Marcus Morris is playing alongside John Wall “Just having somebody push the pace like that and getting to our spots a little bit quick… He kinda like pushes it similar to when I was in Boston with Kyrie [Irving]. Just finding and playing off of him and getting in transition.”Marcus Morris is playing alongside John Wall https://t.co/Mtuoasnm1c

The Clippers are a legitimate threat to knock defending champions. the Golden State Warriors, off their perch. If Wall, Leonard and George remain healthy, this Clippers team will be one to watch out for in the 2023 Championship sweepstakes.



