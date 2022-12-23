LA Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers odds, Picks and predictions

The LA Clippers (19-14) visit The City of Brotherly Love to battle the Philadelphia 76ers (18-12) Friday. Tip from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 pm ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clippers vs. 76ers oddsand make our expert NBA Picks and predictions.

The Clippers took down the Hornets 126-105 Wednesday, covering as 9-point home favorites. That pushed LA’s against-the-spread (ATS) record to 17-16. The Clippers have covered 6 of their last 7 games. Their calling card this season has been defensive, ranking top 5 in opponents’ points per game (107.5), opponents’ field goal percentage (45.1%), and opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (33.7%).

The 76ers took down the Pistons 113-93 Wednesday, covering as 12-point home favorites. They held Detroit to just 15 points in the final period. That ATS win pushed Philly’s season-long ATS record to 18-12. The 76ers have covered 5 of their last 6 games. They rank 2nd in opponents’ points per game (107.4) and 1st in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (32.6%).

Clippers at 76ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 1:32 am ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Clippers +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | 76ers -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

: Clippers +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | 76ers -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Clippers +3.5 (-110) | 76ers -3.5 (-110)

: Clippers +3.5 (-110) | 76ers -3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Clippers at 76ers key injuries

Clippers

G John Wall (ankle) questionable

76ers

G Tyrese Maxey (foot) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Clippers at 76ers Picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 112, Clippers 110

Moneyline

PASS.

The Clippers (+135) have good value here, but I would rather take the 3.5 points on the spread than play them to win outright. One should certainly pass on the 76ers Moneyline value (-155).

Against the spread

BET CLIPPERS +3.5 (-110).

The Clippers have been surging lately, winning 5 of their last 6 and covering in each win. The Clippers have also been impressive on the road, posting an 8-7 straight-up record as well as an 8-7 ATS record.

LA has the necessary pieces to limit C Joel Embiid and company. C Ivica Zubac has the size to give him issues in the paint, and the dynamic defensive duo of F Paul George and F Kawhi Leonard should wreak havoc for Philly’s offense, especially G James Harden.

A key difference between these 2 sides comes in rebounding with the Clippers ranking 7th in defensive rebounding rate and the 76ers’ 22nd. Considering that and that Los Angeles got the best of Philly at home last year, I would back the underdog here.

Over/Under

LEAN OVER 216.5 (-105).

This is a low total, even for the 76ers, who play at the league’s 26th-fastest pace. Philly has had just 1 of its last 10 games finish with a lower total than this, and in their last 8, the Over has hit 5 times.

Philadelphia has scored 110 or more points in 6 of its last 7. The Clippers, on the other hand, rank 21st in pace and have gone over the projected total in 5 of their last 9.

This will be tied for the 2nd-lowest total they have had in the last 10 games, 4 of which had a total Under 220. In those games, the Clippers were 3-1 O/U.

Combine it all, and at this total, back the OVER 216.5 (-105).

