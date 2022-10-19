LA Awarded Another Men’s US Open Golf Tournament After Next Year, Women’s in 2032

Los Angeles Country Club. Photo via @LinksGems Twitter

The Los Angeles Country Club will host the US Women’s Open in 2032 and the US Open in 2039, the United States Golf Association announced Wednesday.

The club will also stage the 123rd US Open in June 2023.

“With the countdown to next year’s US Open underway, we are excited to welcome the USGA back to the Los Angeles Country Club for not only another US Open in 2039 but also the US Women’s Open in 2032,” said Dick Shortz and John Chulick, co-chairs of LACC’s US Open Committee.

Situated on the edge of Beverly Hills, the club was established in 1897. It spans 320 acres and features two 18-hole courses.

“We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to The Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “This is a tremendous sports town, an enthusiastic golf community and home to a great venue for Championship golf. We’re very much looking forward to next year’s US Open and thrilled to be returning twice more in the future.”

The North Course has hosted three USGA championships: the 1930 US Women’s Amateur, the 1954 US Amateur and the 2017 Walker Cup Match. The course also hosted the Los Angeles Open, now the Genesis Invitational, five times between 1926 and 1940.

In June, the Los Angeles Country Club will become the third US Open venue in Southern California, joining the Riviera Country Club in nearby Pacific Palisades (1948) and Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego (2008, 2021).

Riviera will also host the 2026 US Women’s Open.

City News Service contributed to this article.