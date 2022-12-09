L-Fund third annual golf tournament supports Coachella Valley lesbians

The L-Fund‘s third annual golf tournament make it up for fun, friendship and community on sunny Nov. 19 with 90 enthusiastic golfers. This was the first year the tournament was hosted at Woodhaven Country Club, a Harry Heers-designed course. The weather and course conditions were spectacular.

Head Golf Pro Kaitlyn Ellis said: “We are honored to support The L-Fund and help raise money for a worthy cause and support their members. Our Woodhaven family looks forward to continuing our support in years to come.”

The tournament Featured a continental breakfast at registration, a shotgun start with a scramble format, a beverage cart through the day and L-Fund president Magi Raible serving up fireballs on the course. An Awards luncheon followed the tournament with Raffles and a silent auction to raise additional funds.

Robbin Burr, Lisa Loudin, Kate Buddenbaum and Shelley Ryan show their pride at The L-Fund's third annual golf tournament on Nov. 19, 2022.

The organization raised more than $13,000 to help lesbians in need.

Seen in the crowd were Mary Ann TripodiVolunteer facilitator for the golf tournament; Denise Highietco-founder of Leap Fund; and Robbin Burr, former Lambda Legal chair.

Seen in the crowd were Mary Ann Tripodi, Volunteer facilitator for the golf tournament, Denise Highiet, co-founder of Leap Fund and Robbin Burr, former Lambda Legal chair.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button