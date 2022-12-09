L-Fund third annual golf tournament supports Coachella Valley lesbians

The L-Fund‘s third annual golf tournament make it up for fun, friendship and community on sunny Nov. 19 with 90 enthusiastic golfers. This was the first year the tournament was hosted at Woodhaven Country Club, a Harry Heers-designed course. The weather and course conditions were spectacular.

Head Golf Pro Kaitlyn Ellis said: “We are honored to support The L-Fund and help raise money for a worthy cause and support their members. Our Woodhaven family looks forward to continuing our support in years to come.”

The tournament Featured a continental breakfast at registration, a shotgun start with a scramble format, a beverage cart through the day and L-Fund president Magi Raible serving up fireballs on the course. An Awards luncheon followed the tournament with Raffles and a silent auction to raise additional funds.

The organization raised more than $13,000 to help lesbians in need.

Seen in the crowd were Mary Ann TripodiVolunteer facilitator for the golf tournament; Denise Highietco-founder of Leap Fund; and Robbin Burr, former Lambda Legal chair.

Seen in the crowd were Mary Ann Tripodi, Volunteer facilitator for the golf tournament, Denise Highiet, co-founder of Leap Fund and Robbin Burr, former Lambda Legal chair.

Sponsorship levels start at $250. Rhonda Ceccato was the event’s $1,000 silver tournament sponsor, and hole sponsors were Wabi Sabi, G Tournai Hair, Georgia Tournai, Eight4Nine, Vintage Market, Joshua Tree Distillery, Legal Docs, Jennifer Hughes, UPS Store #3065, Jack and Christine Tringali Nunes, Susan Bluer of Bluer & Bluer LLD, Chuck Leachman and Mickey Feigelson, Edie Gross and Mary Hanley, The Center, Lance and Scott Karp, OakHeart Financial‘s Shane Feist and Tim Wood of State Farm.

L-Fund board members include Raible, president and board chair; Doris Reedco-chair; Marilyn Ramossecretary; Laura Kutch, Swen Kibbe, Chris Hunter, Marnie Tenden and Tournai.

Congratulations to the first-place winners Claire Spence, Rachel Reif, Pam Maloof and Sheridan Walker. A special thank you to Elaine Kelfer, Patricia Bolton, Ali Kirchner and Teri Lorenzo.

The mission of The L-Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization, is to Empower cis and trans lesbians through financial crisis assistance, Grants for education, the arts and health and wellness programs. The L-Fund envisions a future of an inclusive and diverse community in which lesbians are provided a reliable resource for financial assistance, social engagement, and programs that enrich the lives of lesbians.

The L-Fund currently has four programs that provide resources and support to assist lesbians:

Lesbians in Need offers financial assistance to lesbians in crisis. Circumstances may include potential eviction, homelessness, loss of transportation, unhealthy or unsafe living conditions, food insecurity and other high-risk mental, physical and emotional circumstances.

L-Fund Education Assistance Program provides education Grants of up to $2,500 per year for lesbians in need to attend continuing education, certification classes, trade or vocational schools, community colleges and universities.

The Debra I. Moore Grant for the Arts supports lesbian artists working in any medium or genre, including visual artists, sculptors, musicians, writers, filmmakers, playwrights, performance artists, designers and others.

The Health and Wellness Fund provides financial support for a variety of medical services and needs, including but not limited to: medical supplies, hearing aids, eyeglasses, dental procedures, walking aids, mental health services, health insurance and out-of-pocket expenses for insured, uninsured and underinsured lesbians. The grant application process happens in four stages.

For more information about The L-Fund, visit l-fund.org.

Kathleen Bennett is the founder/principal of Resort Marketing, an award-winning company based in Palm Springs with the experience and expertise to assist in achieving the dreams and goals of each client. Since establishing her firm 26 years ago, Bennett Consults in the fields of hospitality, business and nonprofit organizations. She is on the executive committee for the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars and still finds time to volunteer in the community.