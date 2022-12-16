Kyrou has goal, 2 assists, Blues Rally to defeat Oilers in Shootout

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists and scored the only goal in the Shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday.

Vladimir Tarasenko tied it short-handed with 20 seconds left in the third period, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (14-15-1), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games after losing four in a row and five of six. St. Louis, which plays at the Calgary Flames on Friday, played its third straight overtime game (2-0-1).

“It was just one of those weird games; weird stuff was happening all game long,” Kyrou said. “It was just one of those games where you’ve got to stay with it and just keep battling.”

Connor McDavid scored to extend his point streak to 11 games, Zach Hyman scored in his third consecutive game and Tyson Barry had three assists for the Oilers (17-13-1), who had won four of their previous five. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

Tarasenko tied it 3-3 at 19:40 of the third from the slot on a pass from Kyrou with Binnington pulled for an extra skater, and playing short-handed with Pavel Buchnevich in the box for tripping.

Video: [email protected]: Tarasenko scores with 20 seconds left in 3rd

After Tarasenko was able to get a stick on Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse‘s outlet pass, Kyrou was able to pick and hold off McDavid before feeding Tarasenko in the slot for the one-timer.

“Another weird situation,” Kyrou said. “We’ve got the goalie pulled and I just kind of got the puck behind the net, and I just saw ‘Vladi’ in front and made a quick pass. He made a good shot, made a good snipe.

“There wasn’t much time left so we had to try to create something out of nothing, and that’s what we did.”

Nurse blamed himself.

“That’s unacceptable on my part,” they said. “I let my teammates down. We shouldn’t be in that position to be in OT like that. I play in too many important minutes and situations to be making plays like that. That’s on me.”

Video: [email protected]: Binnington stops Draisaitl to win Shootout

The Oilers had Leon Draisaitl‘s goal at 2:15 of overtime was called back when McDavid was deemed to be offside.

Hyman gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 1:03 of the first period with a power-play goal after the Blues were called for having the incorrect lineup to start. Instead of having Brandon Saad in the starting lineup with Ryan O’Reilly and Josh LeivoSt. Louis incorrectly listed Brayden Schenn in there with Saad on the ice.

“It was just botched,” Blues Coach Craig Berube said. “I’m not getting into it really.”

Hyman, who has five goals during his streak, was able to trickle a backhand past Binnington from the slot after lifting the defenseman Robert Bortuzzo‘s stick.

Kyrou tied it 1-1 at 6:47 when Schenn poked a puck away from Nurse behind the Oilers net to Buchnevich, who fed Kyrou for the one-timer from just above the inside of the right hash marks.

McDavid gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 4:42 of the second period on the power play when he burst up the right side before a quick cut and snap shot from the right circle for his 25th point over the past 11 games.

He has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) during his streak.

Video: [email protected]: McDavid gives Oilers lead in 2nd period

Kailer Yamamoto extended the lead to 3-1 lead at 10:36 of the third after redirecting Barrie’s point shot past Binnington for his 100th NHL point. Robert Thomas scored 49 seconds later at 11:25 to make it 3-2 on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Ryan Nugent-HopkinsMcDavid and Draisaitl all failed to score on Binnington in the Shootout after he made three consecutive saves late in the third to keep it a one-goal game.

“Coming through at the end of the third period like that to tie it up was massive,” Binnington said. “You could feel the excitement from the boys on the bench. It’s one of those wins we remember moving forward.

“The mindset is just give your team a chance to win right until the end and compete.”

Kyrou was the first St. Louis shooter in the Shootout and beat Skinner high glove.

“Pick a corner,” Kyrou said. “‘Buchy’ gave me a little advice on a Shootout move. That’s kind of his move.”

NOTES: The short-handed goal was Tarasenko’s first in the NHL. … Thomas has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 12 games against Edmonton. … Buchnevich played 21:57 in his return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Hyman has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) over his past nine games. … Barrie has nine assists during a five-game point streak. … Draisaitl had an assist to give him 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 20 games against St. Louis. … The Blues are the only NHL team McDavid doesn’t average a point per game against; he has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 21 games.