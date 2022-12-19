Kyron Jones Decommits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia Football

The University of Georgia is just hours from kicking off early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6’1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opened things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.

Jones committed to NC State a few months back, although, despite his commitment to the Wolfpack, he became one of the most highly sought-after players in the country since. UGA offered on November 5th, followed by Michigan State and Nebraska. Miami offered in September and remains in the picture today.

