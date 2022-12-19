Kyron Jones Decommits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia Football

The University of Georgia is just hours from kicking off early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6’1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opened things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.

Jones committed to NC State a few months back, although, despite his commitment to the Wolfpack, he became one of the most highly sought-after players in the country since. UGA offered on November 5th, followed by Michigan State and Nebraska. Miami offered in September and remains in the picture today.

He’s now de-committed from the Wolfpack and has re-opened his recruitment just 36 hours before early national signing day.

“After much though and prayer, I have decided to recommit from North Carolina State Univeristy. I would like to thank the NC State coaching staff, current 2023 recruits, and Wolfpack Nation for all the love they have shown. I wish the Carolina State Univeristy school and football program the best!”

Dawgs Daily spoke with Jones, he confirmed he’s been in heavy contact with Georgia to potentially play both running back and defensive back. He’s an ELITE track athlete, a box that Georgia requires to be checked nowadays.

Jones is an elite two-way player, and it seems like UGA could be recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball. With a decision looming from Daniel Harris, UGA is doing its due diligence and keeping tabs on Jones. Jones is still committed to NC State, but he is hearing out the Dawgs and other programs. Georgia looks to be kicking off flip season just hours before national signing day starts.

