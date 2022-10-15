Kyrie Irving’s puzzling message on the NBA future

Kyrie Irving is gearing up for his fourth season with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving and the Nets certainly underwent a Rocky offseason, but he is back alongside Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, meaning that Brooklyn has just as good a shot as any team in the league to win it all this season.

It may be hard to believe, but this is already Irving’s 12th season in the NBA, and while he’s struggled to stay on the court for a myriad of different reasons recently, when he actually plays, it looks like he hasn’t lost a step . Irving probably hasn’t considered his future in the NBA much, because he is only 30 years old after all. But when asked about his future, Irving offered a very strange response that will certainly catch the attention of the Nets and their fans.

“I’m never going to stop playing. You hear me? Get that — I am never going to stop playing. This is not even a debate. It’s not a consideration.” Kyrie Irving is his NBA future (wrong @NickFriedellhttps://t.co/IcThxBBWmR) pic.twitter.com/1ZyA6jzLpn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

Irving doesn’t really answer the question, and offers an absurd response that obviously isn’t realistic. Everyone has to retire eventually, and even Irving will at some point. Despite this, Irving appears to believe that he will be playing basketball forever, which simply isn’t an attainable goal.

It looks like Irving hasn’t exactly considered his basketball future, and offers this strange response as his answer to the question. Whatever the case may be, Irving is surely more focused on the upcoming season rather than his future in the league. And while it may be well off down the line, it will be interesting to see how Kyrie Irving’s claims here work out in the future.