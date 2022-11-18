Kyrie Irving’s Nets reinstatement draws reactions from NBA Twitter

News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Naturally, this major development garnered more than a few reactions on the mean Streets of Twitter. It’s also not surprising at all that Irving’s reinstatement has once again proven how divided the basketball world is with regard to Kyrie’s antisemitic scandal.

For starters, there were some fans who were flat-out unhappy with the Nets’ decision to bring Irving back. These folks either don’t believe that Irving has genuinely changed his ways or they want to get a clearer picture of exactly what the Nets star has done to make amends:

He hasn’t changed at all. This is a bad thing. If he did what he needed to do with the intention of reversing what he did, I would be fine with it, but he most certainly did what he did because he was forced to, not because he wanted to. #FightAntisemitism — 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱NYYNYGMilFan🇮🇱🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@NYYMilFan) November 17, 2022

That’s cool but we need to know what has been done behind the scenes and some real clarity, straight forward answers, to know why they’re doing this now. It’s best for everyone to move forward but we can’t without knowing what’s changed to reach this moment. — Anthony22fk (@anthony22fk) November 17, 2022

For what it’s worth, it was earlier reported that both the Nets and the NBA were pleased with Kyrie Irving’s actions during the process of his reinstatement, which also included several meetings with community leaders. The All-Star guard also reportedly went “above and beyond” as he tried to correct his mistake.

Of course, there were more than a few fans that showed their unwavering support for Irving:

We stand with Kyrie — 𝘗 𝘮 t ય 💫 (@TrolledByPluto) November 17, 2022

We stand with Kanye and Kyrie — 👽 (@HeziPG) November 17, 2022

Others were quick to point out the Kevin Durant situation amid Kyrie’s suspension. KD has been doing all he can to keep the ship from sinking, but he clearly needs help.

It took KD calling his teammates bums to get Kyrie back 😭😭 — Capo (@missionarymelo) November 17, 2022

Please start winning games or trade Durant — DurantMuse (Parody account) (@Durantmuse) November 17, 2022

For other fans, this was an opportunity to call out Nets owner Joe Tsai not only for his decision-making on the Kyrie front but also with regard to his Supposed ties with the maltreatment of Uyghur Muslims in China:

Stop playing hot potato with him @joetsai1999 it’s either you want Kyrie to be apart of ur roster or you don’t — WSN 🙏🏾 (@wsn_fits) November 17, 2022

You’re a fuckin joke of a human being @joetsai1999 this changes nothing you fuckin coward. FREE THE UYGHERS — Dan (@danhasaburner) November 17, 2022

Whichever side of the fence you may be sitting on here, the fact of the matter is that Kyrie Irving is going to be back. In terms of basketball, it is clear that the Nets need him as soon as possible. Hopefully, this is the last saga the enigmatic star is going to drag his team through this season.