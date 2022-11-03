Kyrie Irving should be suspended by the NBA

Enough already. It is time to suspend Kyrie Irving. No more dancing around the issue, no more chances for Irving to stand near a microphone and do his shifty pseudo-intellectual/martyr act. They cannot be trusted to say, do or even think the right thing, and so Adam Silver or the Nets have to do it for him.

.

