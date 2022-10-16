Kyrie Irving Sends Strong Message About his NBA Future

Getty Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks during a press conference at Brooklyn Nets Media Day

Until about a month ago, it was fairly uncertain what the future of Kyrie Irving would be in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. All summer long, Irving and the Nets were in a rather messy and publicly messy contract negotiation. The All-Star point guard was up for an extension, and the Nets were reportedly uncertain about signing him to a long-term extension after the roller coaster season he had in Brooklyn last year with vaccine mandate decisions. The Nets remain worried about the future of Irving and even basketball. There was a time he was reportedly flirting with the idea of ​​retirement, so those concerns from their side were valid. However, according to Irving he was offered an extension from Brooklyn for four years and over $100 million. They turned it down, and recently talked with ESPN’s Nick Friedell about whether he worries if that will be available at the end of the year.

“Well, I’m staying patient and letting those things play out, honestly. Because the best thing I can do right now is just build sustainable relationships and be there for people that go on the court and off the court. And that’s going to be a unique task this year. Eliminating those distractions of thinking about things that I know are either in the future or they are not, or hoping — I don’t want to be in that phase,” Irving told Friedell. “I just want to be present, live every day as God has given it to me and legitimately just have fun with this profession. It’s a heck of a business, isn’t it?”

Kyrie Irving on Retirement Rumors

Irving talked with ESPN’s Nick Friedell about more than his future at the end of this season, the two even talked about how long he expects to continue playing.

“I’m never going to stop playing,” Irving told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “You hear me? Get that—I am never going to stop playing. This is not even a debate. It’s not a consideration.”

That response was followed up by Friedell asking if the NBA is the basketball platform he expects to remain on. Earlier this summer, Irving alluded to hopes to play basketball overseas one day.

“For sure… [But] I want to maximize on all those opportunities, to get to know people on this level. On other levels — and to be a bridge. So I can bring people to show what it’s like to play at this level, what it’s like to be at this level, teach the youth… what it’s like to get to this level, to be a professional. I feel like I was a professional since 8 years old, 9 years old, because I was doing it more than I was going to school. I was doing it more than I was hanging out with my friends, hanging out with my family, I was doing it day and night. …

It was a passion, but I also chose that. … Coming into the league at 19 years old, no one gives you that guideline or game plan of what the league is going to require of you, so that’s what I’m saying. It’s a great partnership with the NBA and I appreciate being a player here. And there are goals that I have outside of the NBA, but as of right now, I’m just focused on this,” Irving told ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

Kyrie Irving is Playing Overseas One Day

That ability to bridge the NBA with other Leagues and display his Talent to other fanbases is one that drives Irving. He hints he will be playing basketball for a long time and in multiple leagues.

“When I’m 38 and have time to really reflect on my career, I’ll do that, but until then, I’m enjoying every moment,” Irving added. “And no, I’m not retiring from basketball at 38, I’ll be in Leagues around the world teaching young people everything they taught me,” Irving said.