Kyrie Irving reveals his daughter’s message to him before the 2022-23 NBA season with the Nets

If Kyrie Irving has a successful 2022-2023 season, he may need to thank his daughter. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard shared an image on Instagram of him and his daughter playing basketball together. He Revealed the advice his daughter gave to him ahead of the upcoming season in the caption.

“My Princess told me, don’t you mess around this year Daddy, everyone will be watching. SZN 12. I love you Azurie Elizabeth,” Kyrie Irving wrote.

People can say what they want about Kyrie, but he’s developed quite the reputation as a dedicated family man. His daughter’s advice will be useful this season as well. Everyone will be watching as the Nets try to put all the pieces together and make a postseason run. Expectations are high with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons leading the charge.

The Nets are still facing some questions and concerns. It will be interesting to see how Ben Simmons fits in with the team and rotation. One has to wonder if Irving, who is famously unpredictable, will play the entire season. If everything pans out with the Nets’ stars, they will be in line for a competitive 2022-2023 campaign.

Kyrie Irving was forced to miss the beginning of last season due to the Brooklyn vaccine mandate. But he played well upon his mid-season return. And if Kyrie was able to impress in limited action last year, one can only imagine what kind of numbers he will put up in a full season for the Nets.

Irving has no intentions of messing around in 2022-2023.