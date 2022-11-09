Kyrie Irving Meets With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, per Report

Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Irving’s meeting with the commissioner comes after the Brooklyn guard made headlines for sharing an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America is social media. While Irving has since deleted his tweet, Rolling Stone described the film and book as one that was “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.”

When Irving initially doubled down on his sharing of the film, expressing that he did not “anything illegal” or “hurt somebody” in a postgame news conference on Oct. 29, Silver Condemned Irving’s refusal to apologize or say that he doesn’t hold antisemitic beliefs, and called his decision to promote the film a “reckless decision.”

