Kyrie Irving, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish

Following the Lakers’ acquisition of Rui HachimuraRival executives were immediately assessing what the move means looking ahead towards the trade deadline and free agency.

After giving up three second-round picks, the Lakers are expected to retain Rui Hachimura – who’s eligible for a $7.7 million Qualifying offer and restricted free agency.

Hachimura also provides the Lakers with a frontcourt insurance policy if the team is unable to keep Thomas Bryantwho’s expected to command a pay raise heading into unrestricted free agency this summer.

The acquisition of Hachimura means it’ll be tougher for the Lakers to chase star free agents, including Kyrie Irving, according to Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype. The move makes it less likely that the Lakers will use cap space because bringing Hachimura back would significantly decrease it. Acquiring players like Hachimura now was a scenario our HoopsHype capologist Yossi Gozlan recently detailed as a path the Lakers could take towards trying to improve.

Regarding Irving, it’s worth noting LeBron James publicly vouched for Irving on social media earlier this season during his suspension with the Nets. There’s a belief around the league that James would welcome a reunion with Irving in Los Angeles if possible.

As reported by HoopsHype on Jan. 18, there was a belief from several NBA executives around the league that Irving and the Nets would continue their partnership together beyond this season. A week later, Irving’s agent – ​​Shetellia Irving – told Bleacher Report, “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.”