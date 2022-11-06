Kyrie Irving already has a response from the NBA’s only Jewish player, Deni Avdija

Kyrie Irving has been at the center of discussion for the past week since his promotion of an antisemitic film on his social media posts, he has since been suspended by the Brooklyn Nets and his partnership with Nike is also on hold, as many are still waiting for the player to apologize for his actions.

Now, the only Israel born player in theNBAhas addressed the situation, as Deni Avdija’sWashington Wizards face the Nets on Friday night and naturally Reporters asked him about the matter, to what Avdija said he thinks people look up to Kyrie and he’s got to be careful.

“You can think whatever you want, you can do whatever you want. Just, I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it, and the generations that come after to think like that, because it’s not true, and I don’t think it’s fair”, he told Reporters after his team’s loss against Brooklyn.

Deni Avdija says he loves being Jewish

Deni Avdija said that he receives a lot of support from the Jewish community and Israelis all around the world and expressed how he loves them Jewish culture.

“It’s a little upsetting to hear some stuff about your religion. Just spread love, man. Love everybody, love all cultures.”

He then mentioned that he that antisemitism will continue to be a topic Unfortunately as it’ll never go away.

“It’s just, if you want to pay attention to the stuff or you just want to keep moving and focus on the important stuff in life. I’m a positive guy. I’m not looking for the bad things.”

He also said that he agrees with handing Kyrie Irving a punishment for his social media publications and added that there needs to be consequences for players’ actions.

“I don’t know the amount, the punishment that the league gives, but I think it needs to be known that there’s no room for words like that.”