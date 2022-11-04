Kyrah Klumpp, Grizzlies soccer advance to Region VI Championship for third consecutive season – Butler County Times-Gazette

It’s the fourth time in the last five seasons that Butler soccer will play for a regional championship.

By CHARLES CHANEY

WICHITA—Sophomore Kyrah Klumpp made save-after-save and the Butler defense applied the Bend don’t break method as the fourth-ranked Butler Grizzlies defeated Hutch in the semifinals of the Region IV Championships at Stryker Soccer Complex, 1-0, on Thursday afternoon.

The win improves Butler to 18-2-1 on the season and they now have an unbeaten streak of 15 matches, with 11 of those being wins in a row.

“It was one of those blue-collar college soccer matches, ball-in-the-air and not just very aesthetically pleasing to soccer connoisseurs,” Butler head Coach Adam Hunter said. “It says a lot about where the team’s mentality is. When you’re in that situation, we’re in, it could be very easy to get frustrated and so I thought the kids had a good mental performance.”

It took a ball into the box from sophomore Brooklyn Hunter to Brooke Sullivan in the 30th minute to put the Grizzlies up 1-0, in one of the few shots the Grizzlies had in the first half, to take the lead for good.

They didn’t need a lot of opportunities with Klumpp in net and the defense Defending for days. Klumpp finished with 10 saves in the afternoon, seven in the second half.

“She pushed one off the crossbar, they hit the crossbar,” Hunter said. “They put a couple of balls on frame and Kyrah dealt with them cleanly. A lot of their chances were from distance. That was good for us because that was something we wanted to do, we didn’t want Hadlie [Lowe] in behind us

For as much as the Blue Dragons attacked and dominated possession, the Grizzlies backline moved as one and it limited opportunities inside the box. Many of Hutch’s 22 shot attempts came from 18 yards and out. Klumpp, for all her experience, was stoic in the face of the pressure. A diving save to put one on the cross bar and numerous shots right at her helped the cause.

It was the first time since Oct. 15 Klumpp was able to get the clean sheet and that was against Barton, their next opponent.

Barton has Nina Norshie, who leads the NJCAA with 42 goals this season. Butler held her scoreless the last time they played, but Hunter knows it’s not only Norshie why Barton is in the Championship match.

Norshie has scored in 14 of 20 matches this season, with Barton going 3-3 in those matches where she does not score.

“They’ve got some other players that are good compliments to her,” he said. “We’ve got to we’ve got to be able to be good in our 1-v-1 Defending and our group defending. She’s going to get away a few times. If the next defender is there that will make it difficult for her again. We just have to be organized.”

The Grizzlies will play Barton with the right to head to the NJCAA National Tournament in Evans, Georgia the week of Nov. 13-19.

With Butler being ranked No. 4 in the poll and four at large berths to the national tournament, Butler should have their ticket punched but their seeding will be determined with how they finish on Saturday.

Under Hunter, the Grizzlies have won nine consecutive region Championship matches, dating back to a 2010 regional Finals loss to Hutch. It has been their only loss in the Championship match under Hunter. Last year Butler defeated Cowley on penalty kicks to advance to nationals.

Well. 4 Butler 1, No. 17 Hutchinson 0

Butler 1 0—0

Hutch 0 0—0

Scoring: 1. Butler, Sullivan (Hunter), 29:10

Shot on goal: Hutch, 10 shots on Klumpp, 10 saves; Butler four shots on Quarles, three saves.

Who: Well. 4 Butler (18-2-1) vs. No. 15 Barton (16-3)

What: Region VI Championship

When: Saturday, Nov. 5-6 p.m

Where: Stryker Soccer Complex—Wichita, Kansas