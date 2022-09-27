Kyra Dillon nets golden goal for Mechanicsburg, and other soccer notes from Tuesday

Kyra Dillon’s golden goal with 1:44 left in the first overtime propelled the Mechanicsburg girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Hershey in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday night at Northside Elementary.

Dillon’s shot was the 11th of the night for the Wildcats (7-4-0, 5-1-0 Keystone) and the first one to beat Hershey goalkeeper Hanna Russell.

The goal gave Mechanicsburg its fifth straight win and its fifth straight shutout. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 23-0 during that stretch.

The Trojans (4-7, 3-3) had earned shutout wins in their previous two games.

The Hershey boys rallied for a 2-1 win over Mechanicsburg in Hershey. Liam Stockbauer netted the lone goal for the Wildcats ( )

Red Land boys ride second-half surge

Second half goals from Charlie Fiorenza, Ben Painter and Ollie Lynch broke a 2-2 tie and helped Red Land pull away from West Shore School District Rival Cedar Cliff for a 5-2 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win at West Shore Stadium Monday.

Painter and Owen Morris scored in the first half to give the Patriots (3-7, 1-5) a 2-0 lead and end the team’s two-game goal drought. The Colts (3-8, 0-6) erased the deficit and pulled even before the intermission.

The two teams split a pair of Commonwealth games last season. They’re scheduled to play the second game of their 2022 series Oct. 17 at Cedar Cliff’s Lowther Sports Complex.

The Red Land and Cedar Cliff girls also faced off Monday, settling for a 1-1 draw. The Colts (5-4-1, 2-3-1) have already eclipsed their point total from last year’s 4-13-1 campaign while the Patriots (6-2-2, 2-2-2) grabbed a standings point after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

High 5s for CV, Trinity, Northern girls

Five-goal outbursts were popular among Cumberland County girls teams, as Cumberland Valley, Northern and Trinity all won by 5-0 margins.

Five different players scored for the Eagles (5-1-2, 5-0-1) in their win at State College. Samantha Manns, Alexandra Dreihaup, Anneli Hellgren, Kameron Race and Delaney McGrath all scored while assists from Dreihaup, Rase and Ella Wineka complemented two from Manns.

The Shamrocks (8-0) remained unbeaten with a 5-0 nonleague road win at Lancaster Catholic. Cauley Spahr, Grace Notarfrancesco, Frances Maury, Anne Durle and Emma Kostelac-Lauer all scored goals for Trinity while Notarfrancesco added a pair of assists to go with helpers from Kari Powell and Alexus Goshorn. It sets the stage for Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Capital Showdown with Bishop McDevitt on Trinity’s new turf field.

The Polar Bears (9-1) also picked up a 5-0 nonleague win, pulling away with four goals on their home turf against Eastern York. Liv Goretski netted a pair of goals and added an assist, Syd Waits scored a goal and an assist, Sydney Hepner and Andrea Black each scored goals, and Grace Lerew picked up an assist for Northern, which Returns to Colonial Division play Tuesday with a home game against Shippensburg.

CV boys suffer first loss

Jayson McGaffin scored the lone goal for the Eagles (6-1-1, 4-1-0) in their first loss of the season, tying the game at one before the Little Lions (4-2-1, 4-2- 0) netted a pair of goals to put the game away.

MONDAY’S SCORES

State College 3, Cumberland Valley 1

Chambersburg 4, Carlisle 1

Red Land 5, Cedar Cliff 2

Hershey 2, Mechanicsburg 1

York Suburban 1, Shippensburg 0

West Shore Christian at Fairfield, ppd. –> TBD

Red Land 1, Cedar Cliff, 1

Carlisle 3, Chambersburg 2

Cumberland Valley 5, State College 0

Mechanicsburg 1, Hershey 0

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m

Northern 5, Eastern York 0

Trinity 5, Lancaster Catholic 0

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m

Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m

Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m

Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30 p.m

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m

Lancaster County Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m