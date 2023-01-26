Kylie Murr, 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, transfers to Gopher volleyball program

MINNEAPOLIS — The Gopher Women’s volleyball program just picked up a top transfer – Kylie Murr – to make a big impact for the team’s defense.

Murr is transferring after a record-setting career at Ohio State. She was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and helped the team defeat Minnesota in the NCAA tournament, before losing to Texas, the eventual champion.

“Beyond Thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to do it in maroon & gold!” Murr wrote in her Instagram post.

Murr, who has one year of eligibility left, is coming in during a year of transition for the Gopher program. Keegan Cook took over as head coach after Hugh McCutcheon decided to move on to become the university’s associate athletic director. Two starters transferred after the end of the season – Jenna Wenaas to Texas and Carter Booth to Wisconsin – and top defensive Recruit in the 2023 class, Laney Choboy, opted to reopen her recruitment and sign with Nebraska.

Choboy’s decision, combined with the graduation of libero CC McGraw and defensive specialist Rachel Kilkelly, left a looming question mark about the future of the Gophers’ defense.

But Murr, a Yorktown, Indiana native, will be the Anchor for the back court. The Gophers are also returning Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair, setter Melani Shaffmaster, and outside hitter McKenna Wucherer.

The coaching staff for the Gophers is also complete; Kristen Kelsay, who previously worked at Northwestern and Michigan State, will serve as the associate head coach. Eric Barber, previously of UCLA, will take over as Assistant coach, and Kylin Muñoz, former Washington athlete, will be the Volunteer Assistant coach.