Kylian Mbappe’s surprising reaction after Lionel Messi’s great goal against Nice

October 01, 2022, 13:50 hs

Lionel Messi is going through a great moment in his career, this season the Argentine has once again enjoyed playing soccer. With PSG he finds himself making goals, assists and Fantasy plays. Lio acknowledged that last year he was not feeling well and that it was difficult for him to adapt to a new life in Paris after leaving Barcelona, ​​the city where he lived for more than 20 years.

Messi in this 2022 wants to be world Champion and with the Argentine National Team he has more than 30 games without losing and is one of the favorite teams to win the World Cup in Qatar. Lio is the leader of the Argentines and in every game he shows that he is the best player. At 35 years of age he shows that he is in great shape.

Messi is a person who wants to play every game and it bothers him to be on the substitute bench, the Argentine does not care about the heavy workloads, he just wants to be on the field of play. Coach Christophe Galtier respected the striker’s decision and put him in the starting lineup for the game against Nice.

This is how Mbappe celebrated Lionel Messi’s goal

While Mbappe asked for a break for having activity on the FIFA Date with his National Team, it should be remembered that the Frenchman does not have a great relationship with Messi. In this match against Nice, Lionel scored a great goal from a free kick. After the annotation Kylian showed a face with an expressive face and celebrated Lio’s great play. That is why he is the best player in the world.