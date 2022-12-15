Kylian Mbappe’s Mother: Where is Fayza Lamari?

Kylian Mbappe is a French International Soccer star and a World Cup winner, world-renowned for his astonishing pace, dribbling exploits, flair, and goal-scoring abilities. He is the first biological child of former French National Handball player, and sports media personality, Fayza Lamari, and former youth Talent recruiter, soccer coach, and sports agent, Wilfried Mbappe.

Fayza Lamari was born in 1974. She is a French media personality, and sports agent, and represented the French National Handball team in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Lamari got her big break in handball when she was signed by AS Bondy. She then went on to represent France in handball at an international level.

She became popular in the aftermath of her son’s rise to fame. Previously, she lived a private life along with her family.

Where is Kylian Mbappe’s mother from?

Fayza Lamari was born in the Republic of France in 1974. Although she bears a French passport and is a French national, her roots can be traced back to Africa.

Her mother belonged to a family that had its roots in the Kabyle Tribe of the North African country of Algeria. Fayza’s family moved to France when she was still quite young. As such, she spent most of her life in Bondy, a suburb located on the outskirts of the French national capital of Paris.

By living a private life, Fayza has successfully been able to control the amount of information about her that is circulated to the public. As such, not much information regarding her childhood and early life is available, however, her rise to prominence in her chosen craft, that is, handball, is no secret.

She played handball for the French national team at the youth level. Eventually, she was scouted and signed by AS Bondy, the French Division 1 handball team. She won major personal accolades while representing the AS Bondy handball team as well as the French Senior handball team.

What does Fayza Lamari do for a living?

Previously a French National Handball Player, Fayza Lamari went on to become a successful French media personality. She played the role of homemaker to perfection, taking good care of her family. She played a pivotal role in her son’s rise to prominence. The PSG forward owes his career progression to his parents who were his biggest supporters.

Time Magazine has described her relationship with Kylian to be that of a gatekeeper. As a parent, she was a disciplinarian. Currently, Fayza is acting as her son’s biggest supporter as she is often seen frequenting the Stadiums where her son is playing. She also advises her son in various matters and has, therefore, been dubbed as his agent.

Who is Kylian Mbappe’s father?

Wilfried Mbappe is the French wonderkid’s father.

The 52-year-old is of French and Cameroonian descent. He was reportedly born in Cameroon, the Central African country where he was raised as well before he exercised the option of migrating to France.

Wilfried Mbappe settled in Bondy, a suburb outside the French capital city of Paris.

There, they met and married Fayza Lamari. The couple built a home in Bondy itself and were blessed with two biological children and one adopted child. Jires Kembo Ekoko is their eldest and adopted son who also played soccer professionally. Kylian and Ethan are their biological children.

In Bondy, Wilfried coached the community team of the Bondy suburb and has allegedly played a part in the development of Arsenal defender William Saliba, who was a part of the same suburb.

Wilfried Mbappe acted as the mentor to his children and played a big part in the development of Kylian.

Although now separated from his wife, Fayza, Wilfried still acts as a mentor to his son Kylian and has long served as his agent, although now Kylian has signed with WME Sports.