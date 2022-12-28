Kylian Mbappe’s last minute penalty saves win for 10-man PSG after Neymar sent off for diving

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Marquinhos were immediately back in action with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday against RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1, but it was far from an ideal return. Kylian Mbappe was forced to play last-second Hero with a 96th minute penalty rescuing all three points for the host. The trio were all in FIFA World Cup action in Qatar yet returned quickly to domestic action as they sought to put their collective disappointment behind them but a narrow 2-1 win against the Alsatian strugglers, with Neymar seeing red in the process, was not part of the plan.

The evening started well enough with Marco Verratti’s contract extension until 2026 announced before kick-off to the delight of the Parc des Princes crowd who were vocal in their support for Mbappe after his heroics with France. It got even better after 14 minutes as Neymar floated a free kick into the Strasbourg penalty area for Marquinhos to head home for the opening goal and it looked as if the Championnat leaders were going to build new momentum.

However, after that, PSG started to show the anticipated Rust which had accumulated over a month or so of collective inactivity during the World Cup. With players at varying levels of freshness, El Chadaille Bitshiabu filling in at left back, and motivated opponents in conditions a world away from Qatar, Christophe Galtier’s men found it tough going for much of the game.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced to make a smart save from former PSG man Kevin Gameiro in a warning which went unheeded by the home side given that Julien Stephan’s men continued to create chances. Marquinhos deflected Adrien Thomasson’s cross beyond the Italian goalkeeper just six minutes into the second half to pull Strasbourg level not undeservedly given what they managed to muster with several regular starters missing.

It got even worse for PSG and Neymar who was booked twice in quick succession by another World Cup returnee in referee Clement Turpin with the second yellow card for Simulation in trying to win a penalty. The Brazil international was accurate with many of his passes and created Marquinhos’ opener, but his night ended in acrimony with a pair of bookings within two minutes of each other before reportedly storming out of Parc des Princes.

Mbappe’s outing seemed as if it wasn’t going to be much better. They tried to pick up where they left off with France in Lusail only to be confronted with the reality that things are massively different with club compared to country. Matz Sels did well to deny the World Cup golden boot Winner with a good save in the first half, but the 24-year-old was too often left to create for himself and seemed equally as frustrated as Neymar was by the end of the game . At least until they weren’t.

The game winning moment was not without controversy as Mbappe was clipped on his way through the defense, but still managed to fire a shot off. The whistle was blown for the penalty as defender Marquinhos poked home the rebound of Mbappe’s shot. With the goal chalked off, Mbappe was forced to convert from the spot, which he did.

Neymar’s red card poses an interesting problem for Galtier ahead of a very tough trip away to RC Lens on Jan. 1n and it also increases the need for Mbappe to deliver on his own with Lionel Messi not due back until after that northern foray. Based on this evidence, Franck Haise’s men will be the toughest test of PSG’s unbeaten credentials yet which might have been damaged here had Strasbourg been close to full strength.