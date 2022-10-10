Kylian Mbappé Tops Forbes Highest Paid Soccer Players List for 2022-23

According to the latest report from ForbesKylian Mbappé is currently the highest-paid soccer players in the world, dethroning his teammate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have alternated the top spots since 2014. At just 23 years old, Kylian Mbappe is also the youngest player to cross the $100 million USD mark for annual earnings, a feat accomplished by both Ronaldo and Messi in their 30s.

$110 Million USD of Mbappe’s salary comes from his on-field contract while approximately $18 million USD comes from his off-field activities which include endorsement deals with Nike, Dior, Oakley, Hublot, and Panini. His other endeavors include serving as an Ambassador for NFT platform Sorare, founder of the production company Zebra Valley, and this year also marks the third time he’s been Featured on the cover of EA Sports’ FIFA game.

In the pre-season, Mbappé’s future at PSG was uncertain as it was reported that the star forward was having serious conversations with Real Madrid. This led to a personal conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron, who urged Mbappé to turn down the deal and stay in the French capital. Mbappé later snubbed Real Madrid, signing another three years with PSG.

Another notable mention on the top 10 list is 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund superstar striker, Erling Haaland. He joins Mbappé as one of the only players under 30 to make the list, leading the charge for the next generation of dominant soccer stars.

Take a look at the full list below.

1. Kylian Mbappé ($128 Million USD)

2. Lionel Messi ($120 Million USD)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo ($100 Million USD)

4. Neymar Jr. ($87 Million USD)

5. Mohamed Salah ($53 Million USD)

6. Erling Haaland ($39 Million USD)

7. Robert Lewandowski ($35 Million USD)

8. Eden Hazard ($31 Million USD)

9. Andrés Iniesta ($30 Million USD)

10. Kevin De Bruyne ($29 Million USD)

Elsewhere in sports, Victor Wembanyama is being called “2K Create-A-Player” after a stunning Las Vegas exhibition.