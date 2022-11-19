Kylian Mbappe Tops Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski in Highest Goal Contributions for 2022 ▷ SportsBrief.com

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has the highest goal contributions for any player in Europe in the year 2022, with 54 goals and assists

Mbappe leads the list containing Europe’s elite top scorers, including Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar and Harry Kane are some of the other top players also on the list of 2022 top goal Contributors

Kylian Mbappe may be having troubles off the field, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward certainly knows how to rattle the net with his goals.

Mbappe is regarded as one of the fiercest Strikers in world football, and that has been backed up by his stats as he leads the number of goal contributions for 2022.

Kylian Mbappe has scored a total of 42 goals and created 12 assists in the year 2022. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

The PSG forward has got a total of 54 goal contributions this year, after netting 42 goals and assisting a further 12 in just 44 games played in the calendar year.

Mbappe Tops players like Erling Haaland who has 49 goal contributions, Robert Lewandowski with 47, and Lionel Messi who has got 46.

Other players included in the top 8 goal Contributors for 2022 include Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig, PSG’s Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

2022/23 European football’s top scorers

Meanwhile, the race to claim the 2022/23 golden boot is heating up, as Erling Haaland is being touted as the top contender to take the Gong won by Robert Lewandowski last season.

The Manchester City forward has notched up a total of 17 league goals this campaign and is well ahead of other rivals including Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe, Goal reports.

Barcelona’s Lewandowski follows closely in second as the Poland forward has scored 12 La Liga goals, while Kylian Mbappe has notched up 10 league goals for Paris Saint-Germain.

Details of Mbappé’s contract revealed

Earlier, Sports Brief reported Kylian Mbappé is reportedly on an eye-watering €630 million gross salary, the biggest ever given to a sportsperson.

Mbappé opted to sign a lucrative three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain last May ahead of a move to Real Madrid, despite a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants.

In spite of the lucrative nature of his current contract, reports emerged of the 23-year-old’s intention to quit the club, owing to a rumored broken relationship with the top Hierarchy of the club.

