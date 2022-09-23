Kylian Mbappe Shows Class with Stunning Solo Goal for France vs Austria ▷ SportsBrief.com

Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning wonder goal for France on Thursday, September 22

The Frenchman was part of the Squad that faced Ralf Rangnick’s Austria but were left frustrated in the first half

France eventually won the game 2-0 thanks to Mbappe and Olivier Giroud’s goals

Kylian Mbappe showed once again why he is among the best in the world at the moment with a Sublime goal for France against Austria on Thursday, September 22.

Les Bleus came up against Ralf Rangnick’s side and were thoroughly dominant in the opening exchanges, doing everything except scoring.

Mbappe initially had an early goal ruled out for offside, while Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni’s impressive bicycle kick was tipped over the bar.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates his goal during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 match between France and Austria at Stade de France. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

After a goalless first half, the deadlock was eventually broken by none other than Mbappe, and it was worth the wait.

The 23-year-old picked the ball on the left flank and despite defenders surrounding him, managed to weave in and out and somehow managed to beat several opponents to slot home.

For many fans who witnessed the goal, they concluded that it was vintage Mbappe, who now has 28 goals in 58 games for France at just 23 years old.

Olivier Giroud also got onto the scoresheet, with a brilliant header that marked a personal milestone.

The former Arsenal man, at 35 years and 357 days, he became the oldest scorer in France’s history.

Had France lost the game, they would have been relegated from the Nations League, but will head into the Group A1 finale in Denmark with some optimism following the win.

