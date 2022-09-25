Kylian Mbappe scores insane Solo goal for France against Austria, he’s a cheat code

Kylian Mbappe scored a Sublime goal to put France 1-0 up against Austria on Thursday evening.

The World Cup winners Hosted Ralf Rangnick’s side in the UEFA Nations League Clash but were left frustrated in the first half at the Stade de France.

However, the deadlock was broken by France’s golden boy in stunning style just before the hour mark.

Mbappe picked up the ball on the left flank with a slew of defenders swarming around him. They then weaved in and out, rinsing multiple opponents before slamming in an emphatic finish and Wheeling away in euphoria.

It was vintage stuff from Mbappe, who has 28 goals in 58 games for the national team at the age of 23.

He is now level with the legendary Youri Djorkaeff, moving to joint-tenth in the Les Bleus scoring charts.

Olivier Giroud added a second for Didier Deschamps’ men and made history in becoming the oldest ever Goalscorer for France, aged 35 years and 357 days.

The previous record was held by Roger Marche, who was 35 years and 287 days when he bagged against Spain in 1959.

Giroud is also within touching distance of becoming France’s record goalscorer. He needs just one more free strike to overtake Thierry Henry’s tally of 51 goals.

Image: Alamy

The former Monaco man donates his earnings from France’s sponsors to Charity but is against working with fast food and gambling brands.

The off-the-field problems didn’t affect Mbappe too much though as he looked sharp as ever on the pitch.