Kylian Mbappe reaches Champions League milestone with goal in win over Juventus
Kylian Mbappe made Champions League history with a stunning goal to give Paris Saint-Germain the lead against Juventus.
The French forward beautifully curled the ball past Wojciech Szczesny after nutmegging Federico Gatti when receiving the ball from Lionel Messi.
The 13th-minute Strike saw Mbappe score his 40th goal in Europe’s premier club competition.
And at 23 years and 317 days old, Mbappe is the youngest player to ever reach that tally of goals in the Champions League.
Leonardo Bonucci equalized for the hosts on 33 minutes but PSG ran out 2-1 winners thanks to Nuno Mendes’ second-half goal.
However, the French Champions were forced to settle for a second-placed finish in Group H with Benfica Pipping them to first on away goals scored as they claimed a 6-1 win at Maccabi Haifa.
Mbappe previously put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, after snubbing the advances of Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past.
Former France international Thierry Henry has previously heaped praise on Mbappe, saying he’s one of the few players that makes him ‘jump out of his seat’.
World Cup live
Germany OUT at group stage for second tournament in a row, Japan win Group E
Fury
Lukaku puts his fist through the dugout and is consoled by Henry as Belgium out of the World Cup
“This is the type of player… the other day I was speaking to a friend of mine and I was like: ‘There’s not many people who will make me jump out of my seat or make me scream,'” said Henry on CBS Sports .
“This is what you want to see, this is why you put your TV on, because you want to see people unlocking something.
“I always go on about one-v-one, all the time Coach tells you: ‘The ball has to go there, the ball has to go there, you have to pull it back, switch it’. What happened to instinct? What happened to one-v-one? And this guy has plenty of it.”
talkSPORT BET OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ Opt in, bet £10+ at odds 2.00+, in 7 days. No cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected events. 7 day bonuses expiry. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
SEE MORE WORLD CUP FREE BETS HERE
.