Kylian Mbappe reaches Champions League milestone with goal in win over Juventus

Kylian Mbappe made Champions League history with a stunning goal to give Paris Saint-Germain the lead against Juventus.

The French forward beautifully curled the ball past Wojciech Szczesny after nutmegging Federico Gatti when receiving the ball from Lionel Messi.

AFP Mbappe put PSG in front with this Delicious Strike

AFP Mbappe has 18 goals for PSG this season and this Strike proved to be a history-making one

The 13th-minute Strike saw Mbappe score his 40th goal in Europe’s premier club competition.

And at 23 years and 317 days old, Mbappe is the youngest player to ever reach that tally of goals in the Champions League.

Leonardo Bonucci equalized for the hosts on 33 minutes but PSG ran out 2-1 winners thanks to Nuno Mendes’ second-half goal.

However, the French Champions were forced to settle for a second-placed finish in Group H with Benfica Pipping them to first on away goals scored as they claimed a 6-1 win at Maccabi Haifa.

Mbappe previously put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, after snubbing the advances of Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past.

Former France international Thierry Henry has previously heaped praise on Mbappe, saying he’s one of the few players that makes him ‘jump out of his seat’.

Mesmerizing Mbappe 😍 The Prince of Paris shows his true quality here, beating Defenders with ease and slotting with aplomb! 💥 Great start for PSG 💪 pic.twitter.com/JLOCCD2atF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

World Cup live Germany OUT at group stage for second tournament in a row, Japan win Group E

Fury Lukaku puts his fist through the dugout and is consoled by Henry as Belgium out of the World Cup

time VAR bizarrely asks referee to look at offside as Croatia penalty eventually overturned

HOT WATER England’s World Cup opponents Senegal under investigation by FIFA for rule break

Hero ‘Still my brother and I love him’ – USA stars show class and comfort crying Iran stars

road England’s possible route to Qatar 2022 World Cup final with dates and times confirmed

FUNNY Grealish left in hysterics after Shaw was pooed on by a bird during the World Cup dinner

AMBITIOUS Rice hints at West Ham exit and admits he wants what his England teammates have







“This is the type of player… the other day I was speaking to a friend of mine and I was like: ‘There’s not many people who will make me jump out of my seat or make me scream,'” said Henry on CBS Sports .

“This is what you want to see, this is why you put your TV on, because you want to see people unlocking something.

“I always go on about one-v-one, all the time Coach tells you: ‘The ball has to go there, the ball has to go there, you have to pull it back, switch it’. What happened to instinct? What happened to one-v-one? And this guy has plenty of it.”