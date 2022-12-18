Kylian Mbappe quick double in World Cup final: French star smashes goal record in 2022 decider vs Argentina

France Talisman Kylian Mbappe scored an incredible late double to become a record breaker in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

The Defending Champion Les Bleus were just 10 minutes away from losing their grip on the World Cup Trophy they won in 2018, after a poor showing in Lusail, before Mbappe produced an unbelievable turnaround.

The PSG superstar kept his calm to slam home from the penalty spot after 80 minutes, hauling France back into the contest, before a Spectacular volley Flipped the script just over sixty seconds later.

Mbappe’s brace sent the contest into extra time as he rose to the challenge thrown down by Lionel Messi.

But then Messi completed his own double in the match, scoring his second of the game in extra time for Argentina to go 3-2 in front.

Is Mbappe’s double a World Cup final record?

Mbappe’s two goals inside as many minutes smashed the previous record of two goals scored by a single player in a World Cup final.

The Frenchman joined a list of players to score twice in a World Cup final, with Brazilian Ronaldo’s 2002 record of 12 minutes between goals comfortably surpassed.

Messi wasn’t quite as quick, but he added his name to the list of players to score twice in the same final in extra time.

Who else has scored twice in a World Cup final?

Mbappe became the second French player to find the net twice in a World Cup final, following Zinedine Zidane’s example in 1998, as he etched his place as the youngest player to score in successive finals.

Messi’s double also added his name to the list. Here’s who else apart from those two has scored a double in the showpiece.