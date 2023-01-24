Kylian Mbappé makes PSG history with a 5-goal match

Kylian Mbappé continues to make history.

The French striker scored five goals in Paris Saint-Germain’s 7-0 rout of Pays de Cassel on Monday, making him the first player in club history to score that many goals in a match.

As the French Cup match was scoreless for nearly the first 30 minutes, Mbappé ended up scoring a hat trick in the blink of an eye. In the 29th minute, they tapped in a goal on a cross from just a few yards out in front of the net.

Kylian Mbappé scores five goals vs. Pays de Cassel PSG’s Kylian Mbappé scored five Incredible goals against Pays de Cassel.

Two minutes after Neymar scored in the 33rd minute, Mbappé added his second goal of the match when he ran right through the Pays de Cassel defense and connected off a long pass from Marquinhos. He completed the hat trick in the 40th minute when he connected off a pass in the box following a turnover by Pays de Cassel in its own end of the pitch.

Mbappé’s fourth goal was a bit of an awkward one. Neymar sent a through ball into the box from midfield. Pays de Cassel goalie Romain Sanson fell down though when Chasing after the ball, allowing Mbappé to easily tap the ball into the open net and give PSG a 5-0 lead. Mbappé scored his fifth goal of the match when he scored off a cross from Carlos Soler just a few yards from the net to give PSG a 7-0 lead in the 79th minute.

With his five goals on Monday, Mbappé has scored 25 goals for PSG in the 2022-23 season. It’s the second time he’s scored a hat trick this season. It also comes a month after he won the Golden Boot in the World Cup, scoring eight goals in the tournament and a hat trick in the final.

PSG moved on to the round of 16 in the French Cup with Monday’s win.