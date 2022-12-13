Kyler Murray injures knee MNF

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury in Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

What it means in fantasy: ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported Murray has an MRI scheduled for Tuesday, but a source told ESPN there is “little doubt” that Murray’s ACL is torn. During the game broadcast, ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported Murray was sobbing as he entered the tunnel. After signing a five-year, $230 million extension this offseason, his season is likely to end as a disappointment. Murray played in only 11 games and scored 20 or more Fantasy points in five of them. Colt McCoy will start for the Cardinals. Those who were planning on having Murray at quarterback in the Playoffs may pivot to Jared Goff, Mike White or Brock Purdy.

The news: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain and he’s expected to “return at some point during the regular season.

What it means in fantasy: The MRI results are good news considering how bleak things looked for Samuel on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Realistically, Samuel is unlikely to have an impact in the Fantasy playoffs. There’s still a chance he’ll return in Week 17 against the Raiders or Week 18 againt the Cardinals in order to get up to speed for the 49ers’ own playoff drive. Those who need help at wide receiver could turn to Donovan Peoples-Jones or DJ Chark.

Check out Matt Bowen’s streaming Pickups for more Week 15 quarterback, running back and wide receiver options

The news: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III was limited on Monday’s estimated practice report.

There’s still time to play Fantasy Basketball this season! With Leagues tipping off every Monday, it’s the perfect time to get started. Create or join a league today. Play for free! | “Not Too Late” draft guide

What it means in fantasy:The Seahawks host the 49ers on Thursday night, and earlier on Monday head Coach Pete Carroll suggested Walker might suit up for that game. Seattle’s running game was nonexistent against the Panthers as Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr. gained just 28 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Walker can be viewed as an RB2 if he is active against a 49ers defense that allows the fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs.

The news: Texans head Coach Lovie Smith sounded unsure of the status of RB Dameon Pierce heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs during Monday’s press conference.

What it means in fantasy: Pierce suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter and was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot. Smith hopes the injury is a short-term issue. There is no doubt that Fantasy Managers would echo those comments. Pierce has scored 10 or more Fantasy points in nine of his past 11 games, including four with 15 or more. Pierce should be back on the RB2 Radar against the Chiefs next week if he’s active. Considering the Texans’ record, they don’t need to rush him back. Eno Benjamin could rise to the top of the Texans’ RB chart if Pierce misses time.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that DJ Moore is considered day-to-day with a knee sprain.

What it means in fantasy: Schefter also mentioned that his source said the injury was “nothing significant.” Moore’s participation in Wednesday’s practice may clarify his status for a Week 15 Matchup with the Steelers. Moore was held without a catch for just the second time in his career on Sunday against the Seahawks, surprising since he played 95.8% of the Offensive snaps, With the Panthers relying Heavily on the running game lately with Sam Darnold under center, even a healthy Moore is difficult to trust as anything more than a flex option.

The news: Dolphins head Coach Mike McDaniel told Reporters on Monday that WR Tyreek Hill is dealing with an ankle injury and “bumps and bruises” he can work through.

What it means in fantasy: Hill’s Fantasy Managers will be pleased to hear this news as the Dolphins prepare to face the Bills on Saturday. He has scored 13 or more Fantasy points in all but one game this season, including eight games with 18 or more points. His only miss was when he scored 5.3 Fantasy points in Week 3 against the Bills, but he is still a WR1 if active. Monitor his practice reports this week but it sounds like he’ll be available.

The news:Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr.’s test results on his injured hip were “more positive than the worst-case scenario,” McDaniel told reporters.

What it means in fantasy: Since the worst-case scenario would be a season-ending injury, McDaniel’s comments fall short of reassuring us that Wilson would be available this week. Raheem Mostert becomes a must-start if Wilson is out, but if not, Saturday’s Matchup against the Bills could result in neither player receiving substantial snaps, making it difficult for Fantasy Managers to have confidence in either player.

The news: Colts QB Matt Ryan will remain the starting quarterback.

What it means in fantasy: Ryan had a season-high four turnovers against the Cowboys in Week 13 prior to the Colts’ bye. There was speculation that Nick Foles could supplant him, but interim head Coach Jeff Saturday said “Matt’s going to be our guy going into Saturday.” Ryan has averaged 12.6 Fantasy points since he was Renamed the Colts’ starter in Week 10. Ryan has the perfect Week 15 Matchup against the Vikings in which to thrive. Minnesota’s defense has allowed 20.4 QB Fantasy points per game this season.

The news: The Falcons waived RB Damien Williams.

Go perfect in your Bowl Picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

What it means in fantasy: The Falcons signed Williams to a one-year deal last offseason, but he appeared in only one game. After suffering a rib injury in Week 1, he was placed on injured reserve and never played another snap for the Falcons. Williams is apparently “100% healthy and well rested,” and will now try to sign with another team. From a Fantasy perspective, the biggest takeaway is that Tyler Allgeier should continue to play an active role in the Falcons’ backfield and gets a boost with Desmond Ridder designated to be the starter for the remainder of the season since Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed is an injured reserve. Allgeier leads the Falcons in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing attempts of over 20 yards. He’s also the only running back on the team with at least 20 attempts to not have fumbled. You should stash away Allgeier if you have room on your roster, especially for Week 17’s game against the Cardinals.

The news: The Cowboys signed WR TY Hilton on Monday.

What it means in fantasy: After weeks of courting Odell Beckham Jr, the Cowboys signed Hilton to add depth ahead of the playoffs. Micah Parsons said Beckham told him he would need five weeks to get ready to play and the Cowboys may have signed Hilton instead based on that timeline. “The timing is right,” head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. “He’s ready to go. He’s an excellent addition, especially at this time of year.” The Cowboys rank 20th with 215.2 passing yards per game. Last season, Hilton played only 10 games and had just 23 receptions for 331 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He’s unlikely to have an immediate Fantasy impact.

Going deeper: Hilton played the majority of his 10 seasons as the Colts’ top receiver, including a stretch in which he had at least 1,000 receiving yards in five out of six seasons.

Today on ESPN.com/Fantasy and in the ESPN Fantasy App

• Week 15 Fantasy football rankings at every position (PPR and NPPR)

• Tristan H. Cockcroft is the most common player on ESPN Fantasy Football playoff teams

Matt Bowen’s streaming pickups: Deeper Picks for Deeper Leagues and emergency needs

Eric Karabell’s Flex and Superflex rankings for Week 15

• NFL Nation’s Fantasy Fallout: beat Reporters answer our most pressing Fantasy questions

• Eric Karabell’s trade index and rest-of-season rankings for Week 15 and beyond

• Fantasy Focus podcast (10 a.m. ET)

Wednesday:

Mike Clay’s Shadow Report: wide receiver vs defensive back matchups analysis

Seth Walder’s Next Gen Stats Advantage: Mismatches to Exploit

DFS Cheat sheets for DraftKings and FanDuel

• Rankings for Individual Defensive Player Leagues

• “Fantasy Focus” podcast (10 a.m. ET)

In Case You Missed It:

• Eric Moody’s wire Pickups identify the top players to claim for your team

• “Fantasy Focus” podcast: Field Yates, Daniel Dopp and Liz Loza recap everything you need to know from Week 14 of the NFL season including the significance of some stars with huge games before the Fantasy playoffs. Plus, Liz and Daniel give an audio exclusive reaction to SNF including how to feel about some lackluster performances. Listen | Watch