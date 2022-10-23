Kylee Heidemann wins girls DI golf title, Mason boys finish second

The final Ohio High School Athletic Association golf outings of the season teed off on Friday and concluded Saturday with successful finishes by the Cincinnati representatives. Mercy McAuley’s Kylee Heidemann claimed the individual title in the girls tournament while the Mason boys had team and individual runner-up finishes.

More:Seven Hills boys win OHSAA Division III state golf title

Mercy McAuley's Kylee Heidemann receives her individual state Champion medal at the OHSAA Girls Division I Golf State Tournament on Oct. 22 at The Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus.

Kylee Heidemann claims Championship

Mercy McAuley senior Kylee Heidemann hasn’t been a stranger in her prep career to earning first-place awards but she saved the best for last.

Sitting in second place entering Saturday, Heidemann shot a 69 to finish with a 141 overall score. Dublin Jerome’s Audrey Ryu, who led after day one with a 70, shot a 73 to fall out of first and finish as runner-up by two strokes behind Heidemann.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button