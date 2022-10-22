Kyle Smith sees seven in rotation, but others lurk

WASHINGTON STATE men’s basketball Coach Kyle Smith tells Cougfan.com seven players look to be in his rotation as the Cougs gear for the 2022-23 season, which kicks off with at home Nov. 7 against Texas State.

Two of the seven — sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye and junior guard TJ Bamba — are proverbial Locks and will join Smith at Pac-12 Media Day in San Francisco on Oct. 26. The other five include one familiar face and four newcomers — including two freshmen.

“There’s been seven guys,” Smith told Cougfan.com last week. “We got Mo, we got Bamba. We got Justin (Powell), Andrej (Jakimovski), Jabe (Mullins) and then Dylan (Darling) and Kymany (Houinsou). That’s seven. That’s probably about right.”

Smith noted that DJ Rodman has been battling an injury and strength is a factor with the 7-0 freshmen center Adrame Diongue of Senegal and 6-9 freshman forward Mael Hamon-Crespin of France is still young. They also said junior forward Carlos Rosarioslowed by injury during his time at WSU, could work into the rotation.

WSU has a strong crop of freshmen with Darling, Diongue, Hamon-Crespin and Houinsou and he relayed what he has seen in each of them and what they can bring to the table.

“We’ve got good athleticism out of that group,” Smith said. “Dylan Darling is a really pitbull defender, quick to the ball and tough. Kymany is a 6-6 switchable Perimeter guy. He just makes the dynamic plays, block and assists. Adrame is really quick and a shot blocker. And Mael will give us a little physicality, strong body.”

The team has gone through a lot over the last few weeks with center Dishon Jackson out for undisclosed medical reasons and guard Myles Rice stepping away due to Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Those types of things can weigh on a team, but Smith said the crew is staying strong through the adversity.

“Better than me,” Smith said on how the team is holding up. “Youth is wonderful, they’re very resilient. Just seeing Dishon walking around and Myles is at practice. He’s a good inspiration for these guys.”

Kyle Smith

WSU’s 22-15 record last season was the team’s best since 2010-11, and four notable pieces from it are gone in Michael Flowers (graduated), Efe Abogidi (G League), Tyrell Roberts (USF) and Noah Williams (UW). But that team was not Flawless and Smith pointed to a couple of things that the Cougars had to improve upon from a year ago.

“Rebounding,” Smith said. “Our defensive rebounding. We were a tremendous Offensive rebounding team last year, not sure we will be that this year. We’ve addressed the assist issue. We have more distributors and that’s contagious. The defensive rebounding and we don’t have the shot blocking. We do with AD, but we had three of them last year that were pretty awesome.”

A couple of CF.C glimpses at practice suggest the “assist issue” won’t be a problem — the team shares the ball nicely, to the point one Observer remarked the team gets “joy from the pass.”

Smith’s comments on Offensive rebounding and shot blocking aren’t an indictment of the current roster but more of an ode to how good Jackson and Abogidi were in both aspects of the game.

Smith says the team is ahead of schedule in terms of conditioning and that the newcomers make the team “grittier and tougher.” He adds, “We’re just inexperienced even though we have some veterans. Really pleased with Jabe and Justin, they’re just adults. Their roles are going to be up a little bit. And the young ones are going to have to play .”

Jabe (Mullins) is a 6-6 junior guard from Mount Si who transferred from St. Mary’s, and Justin (Powell) is a 6-6 junior guard from Prospect, Kansas, who transferred from Tennessee.

NOTABLE: Scouts from 12 NBA teams were in Pullman to watch practice this week, WSU announced on Instagram today. The primary attraction is the 6-11, 210-pounder Gee, who started 33 games for the Cougs last season. They led WSU in rebounding 11 times while twice leading the team in scoring. His 29 steals ranked 10th most all-time for a Coug freshman while his 33 blocks ranked 4th and his 181 rebounds ranked 5th. The NBA teams on hand were the Knicks, Nuggets, Bucks, Pelicans, 76ers, Hornets, Thunder, Nets, Mavericks, Bulls, Spurs and Hawks.