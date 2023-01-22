Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tree: 49ers head Coach has budding branches, following in dad’s footsteps

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Kyle Shanahan has cemented himself as one of the NFL’s best coaches during his head-coaching career. While his 49ers are still chasing that elusive Championship ring, success has come in droves thanks to his offense. Oh, and the defense is pretty good, too.

Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans has had the 49ers D humming on all cylinders this year, and the Overseer of the NFL’s top-ranked unit has found himself in the mix for head coaching gigs across the league. As we know, the NFL is a copycat league, so everyone is going to want a piece of Shanahan’s success.

Much like his father Mike, the Younger Shanahan has already helped develop head coaches and assistants around the NFL, with more in the pipeline, continuing the Shanahan Dynasty across the NFL.

Here’s how the Younger Shanahan’s tree is starting to blossom:

Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tree

Robert Saleh

Team: New York Jets

Years: 2021-present

Saleh gained a reputation for being a fiery, passionate coach on the sideline, but for being an intelligent, well-spoken football man in press conferences. That, though, hasn’t translated to much success just yet — the Jets missed the Playoffs in 2022 despite starting 6-3, including a six-game losing streak to end the season. Saleh enters the 2023 season on the hot seat, with the Jets searching for their first playoff appearance since 2010.

Mike McDaniel

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years: 2022-present

With the departure of Mike LaFleur to the Jets, McDaniel was the one and only OC in San Francisco in 2021. He made the most of it: He got a career year out of Deebo Samuel, made Elijah Mitchell a household name and helped guide the Niners to an NFC Championship Game appearance.

Led by the third-year development jump of Tua Tagovailoa, McDaniel’s high-powered offense in Miami resulted in a playoff appearance in his first year at the helm. They should continue to build on it moving forward, and having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle certainly helps.

Others

DeMeco Ryans

Team: San Francisco 49ers, DC

Years: 2021-present

A former linebacker, Ryans took over an already elite defensive unit headed up by Robert Saleh and turned them into an all-world unit. He’s had head-coaching interviews with Houston, Indianapolis, Arizona and Denver, so he’ll likely land a job this cycle. If not, then next year.

Mike LaFleur

Team: New York Jets

Years: 2021-2022

As part of a tandem with Mike McDaniel, LaFleur helped build the 49ers offense toward a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. While he showed promise with the Jets, he was “allowed to pursue other opportunities” following a poor Offensive showing in 2022. LaFleur should land on his feet, with the Rams and Sean McVay reportedly interested in adding him to the staff, likely as Offensive coordinator.