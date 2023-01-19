Kyle Shanahan lauds 49ers’ Robbie Gould as generational NFL kicker

Robbie Gould has become one of the best Kickers in 49ers franchise history in just six seasons.

San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan takes Gould’s career Legacy one step further.

“He’s been one of the best Kickers of our generation,” Shanahan told Reporters Wednesday. “He’s been extremely consistent. You see how long he’s been doing it. And when it comes to the playoffs, that’s the most important thing.

“And I feel like he’s always going to make it, regardless of what game it is. That’s how he’s given us that feeling in these six years. And I guess it makes sense that I even feel Stronger in the Playoffs about it.”

Gould currently is fourth all-time in 49ers history with 184 field-goal attempts and second all-time made field goals with 161.

He’s typically good as gold in the regular season, but Gould is a perfect 25-for-25 on field-goal attempts — the most attempts without a miss in NFL history — and 38-for-38 on PATs in his playoff career .

The kicking game could play a factor in the 49ers’ NFC Divisional Playoff against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. While Shanahan has all the confidence in Gould, the same cannot be said about Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy and kicker Brett Maher.

RELATED: How ‘grumpy’ Cowboys, Mike McCarthy view 49ers Matchup with short prep week

Maher missed four extra-point attempts in the Cowboys’ wild-card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. As a result, Dallas signed former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad Wednesday.

No doubt both fan bases will have different emotions when the two Kickers line up for their field-goal attempt and PATs on Sunday. A kick could determine which team gets to Punch their ticket to the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast