Kyle Shanahan Jokes he’s ‘company guy’ for wearing new hats this NFL season

Kyle Shanahan already has plenty to worry about heading into a game, whether it be preparing his team to play or studying the opposition.

However, Shanahan does keep an eye on his wardrobe in the process, and a marquee item for him on the field has been his hats. In August, the 49ers Coach shared his beef with the NFL over its new hat policy.

Shanahan could not wear hats from previous seasons and had to wear what the league provided him this season.

A few months into the 2022 NFL season, there has been an update on the hat issue, which Shanahan shared during his appearance Tuesday on KNBR 680’s “Murph & Mac.”

“I just wear what they give me,” Shanahan said. “I’ll get a new choice when the Salute to Service hats come out, so hopefully I’ll get some different ones. I’m just patiently waiting and taking what they give me. I’m a company guy.”

Although Shanahan Wears what the league gives him, none are his style, which initially started the beef.

“Unfortunately, there’s none I like wearing,” Shanahan said in early August. “I don’t want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, I’m upset about it.”

The 42-year-old hopes that with some new choices, he’ll have one that suits him coming off the bye week.

