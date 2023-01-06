Kyle Richards Is Taking a Big Goal “to the Next Level” in 2023

Back in 2020, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their home gym. In a mirror selfie shared by Mauricio at the height of quarantine, one could see plenty of workout equipment in the space, including a weight rack, a treadmill, a Peloton bike, balance balls, and more.

On January 4, Kyle gave Bravoholics another glimpse at the workout room as she built up a sweat. “One of my goals for 2023 is to take my fitness to the next level,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member wrote over an Instagram Story of herself doing a biceps curl on a weight bench as she propped up her feet on two big dumbbells.

Although she was working out at home, Kyle still kept it cute with her outfit, rocking Alo plum-colored leggings and a matching racer-back tank. She completed the look with a black baseball cap and white sneakers with blue and neon green details.

“Where you can find me for the foreseeable future,” the brunette beauty wrote over another Story, showing off her fitness ‘fit from behind.

Kyle loves to share the details of her health and fitness as she focuses on living her best life. Back in 2019, the mom of four spoke to BravoTV.com about how she was preparing for her 50th birthday at the time.

“I really wanted to look and feel my best. I was actually terrified about turning 50 because the number sounded so scary,” Kyle stated at the RHOBH Season 9 Premiere party. “I’ve always struggled with my weight. I’ve always worked out and dieted my entire life because I have to, because I’m not naturally thin. So I’m like, ‘Well, I’ve got to do something different so that when I turn 50 I’m gonna feel really amazing.’”

