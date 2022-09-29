Kwik Goal Awards Birmingham Legion FC’s Ryan James US Soccer Coaching License Scholarship

TAMPA, Fla. (August 22, 2022)—The United Soccer League announced today that Birmingham Legion FC defender Ryan James is the first recipient of a Coaching License Scholarship thanks to the support of USL partner Kwik Goal and US Soccer. James will begin the US Soccer “B” license course this fall.

The USL, Kwik Goal, and US Soccer have collaborated on an exciting new Scholarship program designed to address the historical lack of diversity within the coaching ranks in the United States. Scholarships will cover the full tuition costs for a US Soccer coaching course for the “A” or “B” license. Following the awarding of the first Scholarship to James, two additional Scholarships will be awarded later this year.

James, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, has made more than 150 appearances in the USL since turning pro in 2016 after a stellar four-year career at Bowling Green State University. A natural left-sided player, he has suited up for the Rochester Rhinos, Nashville SC, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, in addition to his current club, Birmingham Legion. In two seasons with Birmingham, he has been a stalwart on the left side, making more than 60 appearances, and this year helping Legion FC clinch a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

Jake Edwards, USL President: “The USL is proud to be working with Kwik Goal to help improve the diversity of the coaching ranks. Ryan is an outstanding player and person with a bright future as a leader in our game. This Scholarship will help him further his coaching development, and we look forward to continuing to watch him excel on the field and eventually on the sidelines.”

“The USL is proud to be working with Kwik Goal to help improve the diversity of the coaching ranks. Ryan is an outstanding player and person with a bright future as a leader in our game. This Scholarship will help him further his coaching development, and we look forward to continuing to watch him excel on the field and eventually on the sidelines.” Ryan James, player, Birmingham Legion FC: “This Scholarship provides players like me with a unique chance to further our education and passion for the game. Anytime someone extends an opportunity to help others learn and grow, it is an encouraging sign. It not only inspires me to achieve something special, but also generates confidence, dedication, and belief. I want to take this opportunity to better myself and someday, help others get better as well.”

“This Scholarship provides players like me with a unique chance to further our education and passion for the game. Anytime someone extends an opportunity to help others learn and grow, it is an encouraging sign. It not only inspires me to achieve something special, but also generates confidence, dedication, and belief. I want to take this opportunity to better myself and someday, help others get better as well.” Tim Hall, Director of Marketing, Kwik Goal: “We are excited to be able to help provide opportunities for coaches to further their qualifications! We’d like to congratulate Ryan on being the first-ever USL recipient of the US Soccer Coach License Scholarship. Ryan has had a successful career as a player thus far, so we’re looking forward to seeing him develop on the other side of the touchline.”

“We are excited to be able to help provide opportunities for coaches to further their qualifications! We’d like to congratulate Ryan on being the first-ever USL recipient of the US Soccer Coach License Scholarship. Ryan has had a successful career as a player thus far, so we’re looking forward to seeing him develop on the other side of the touchline.” Dan Russell, Senior Director of Sport Development, US Soccer: “This initiative will support broader diversity and inclusion within the coaching landscape by addressing three critical areas: access to education, cost, and work experience. This however would not be possible without the shared interest and commitment to tackle such a systemic issue. US Soccer applauds the USL, Kwik Goal, and the Black Players Alliance for working together in hopes of realizing meaningful change. We also extend a sincere Congratulations and best wishes to Ryan as he proceeds on his coaching journey.”

Kwik Goal became the Official Supplier of Goals, Bench Shelters, and Training Equipment for the USL in 2022. It is a Technical Partner and the Official Goal of US Soccer.

Collaboration with the Black Players Alliance

To help award the first US Soccer Coach License scholarship, the USL worked with the Black Players Alliance to identify diverse players who had applied to attain their US Soccer “A” or “B” license.

In addition, the BPA has partnered with 2 Cents FC, a boutique content production company focused on amplifying Black and Brown Voices in sports, to develop a content series to bring James’s coaching story to life. Through interviews, in-action footage, and archival content, the series will showcase James’s journey as a professional player, his ambitions as a coach, and the nitty-gritty of acquiring a high-level coaching license.