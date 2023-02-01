KVS Athlete of the Week: Soccer players score this week’s honors

The Kern Valley Sun sports department’s KVS ATHLETE of the WEEK is a Weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their programs. Based on their performances, we select an ATHLETE of the WEEK and recognize other outstanding Athletic work. These student-athletes should be commended for their accomplishments. Help us do that and please send us your nominations.

Basketball and soccer teams had their ups and downs last week, but several student-athletes rose above. Our Athletes of the Week are both from the soccer field – Aspen Hacker and Tristan Beckham.

Female Athlete of the Week

Aspen Hacker

Aspen Hacker has been named Kern Valley Sun Athlete of the Week for her skills in soccer and volleyball, and this week, she earns the nod for her soccer prowess. With four goals on four shots in a 6-0 Lady Broncs win over Boron, Hacker is now tied with Kylie Weeden for most goals on the team with seven. She is also third in steals with 43. In KV’s two other games last week, Hacker had multiple steals and four shots vs. Rosamond and her defense set her apart as much as her scoring touch.

Kern Valley girls soccer Coach Paul Armes said Hacker’s defense is tenacious.

“We talk about her four goals, because defense rarely gets mention, but she did an amazing job covering Desert’s beast-mode scorer, Camryn Freeman, who has 17 goals and eight assists this season,” Armes said. “Aspen played her solidly and shut her down.”

In addition to Hacker’s skill on the field, Coach Armes is impressed with her character.

“Aspen is a great kid, a great teammate, a great athlete and a hard worker,” Armes said.

Honorable mention goes to Brookelynn Gallis, who put up games of 11 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and two steals; and 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks.

Male Athlete of the Week

Tristan Beckham

On the boys side, Tristan Beckham is having a strong season. So far, he has scored 14 goals, which is 10 more than any active player. He has taken 20 shots and has 18 steals.

Against Boron last week, Beckham scored two goals on four shots, and against Desert, he converted a penalty kick for the Broncs’ only goal. KV boys soccer Coach Scott Tedrow said Beckham is a team leader who works hard.

“He finds the net because he has skill and he finds the net because he works hard and leads by example,” Tedrow said.

Honorable mention goes to KV basketball player Jacob Leith. In the Broncs’ win over Boron, Leith excelled in all facets of the game, scoring 17 points, pulling down five rebounds, dishing out four assists, grabbing five steals and executing one block. KV boys basketball Coach Michael Henson said Leith had a great game and set the tone for the game.

“Jacob kept playing hard defense and attacking the basket,” Henson said. “Jacob was Player of the Game and I would like him to be Player of the Week.”

To coaches and community members, join us in our award process. Send us your choices for KVS ATHLETE of the WEEK, a recap of their prowess in competition and a photo of them and give them the community recognition they deserve. Encourage your community members and coaches to contact us each week. Send your selections to: [email protected]