Kupferberg Center for the Arts to host Lunar New Year Celebration featuring Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company – QNS.com

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be holding a series of performances in Celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year: Year of the Water Rabbit at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts Feb. 5 at 3 pm The dance company will then be performing at K-12 schools across Queens on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7.

The dance company’s performances will combine traditional Chinese celebration with a modern flair. In this series, a new lion dance to the Chinese drum and cymbal integrated hip-hop rhythm will be Featured in Honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The lion’s steps will be choreographed to include hip-hop dance movement with a contemporary attitude. The Collaborative effort comes courtesy of Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company’s Director of New and Contemporary Dance PeiJu Chien-Pott, with assistance from H+, Yvonne Chow of the Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory, Lion Dance Master Henry Lee and hip-hop Legends Kwikstep and Rokafella.

Other dances that will be performed in Celebration of the Lunar New Year is YungGe, also known as the Harvest Song, a beautiful and elegant peacock dance, a powerful martial art Solo spear dance and the Majestic dragon dance. The Harvest Song traces its roots back to northern China while the peacock dance traces back to China’s Southern Yunnan Province.

The Chinese Music Ensemble of New York will also take part in the Lunar New Year celebration. They will be presenting two Instrumental pieces. These will consist of a Pipa Solo and an ensemble featuring Erhu (two-string violin), Pipa (lute) and Dizi (bamboo flute).

New and contemporary works will also be featured as part of the show. The first new dance, Movable Figures, was inspired by Southeast Asian Shadow Puppetry, originally commissioned by the Morningside Dance Festival. The other new dance, Mirage, was inspired by the unique dance style of the Uyhgur people residing in the XingJiang region of China.

The Nai-Ni Dance Company dancers, acrobats and musicians will perform in festive costumes in red, gold, blue and purple colors. These colors symbolize the performers’ prayer for a peaceful and harmonious New Year with plenty of prosperity and good fortune for everyone to enjoy and share.

Bridging the Grace of Asian Elegance and American dynamism, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company works to provide innovative cultural experiences. Its ground-breaking works have focused on themes from ancient legends that reflect issues of the present time to purely abstract, contemporary dances influenced by a mix of cultures the company’s late founder, Nai-Ni Chen, experienced in New York. An Asian American company that celebrates cross-cultural experience, its productions bring forth issues of identity, authenticity and equality.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has received over 20 Awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as numerous Citations of Excellence and Grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Some of the most prestigious concert halls they have performed at include the Joyce Theater, Lincoln Center in New York and the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center in Florida.