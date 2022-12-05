Kung Fu Bubble Tea Chain is Coming to Hyattsville’s Arts District

New York-based Bubble tea chain Kung Fu Tea is expanding to Hyattsville’s Arts District, and it’s bringing Taiwanese fried chicken with it.

Located at 5501 Baltimore Ave., No. 105, the tea shop will take over the space previously occupied by a Yogi Castle frozen yogurt shop.

The shop will also serve as a joint location for TKK Fried Chicken, a long-running Taiwanese chain, similar to the setup for a shop in Laurel.

The two chains first teamed up in 2019 in New York, where TKK’s signature kwa kwa Bao chicken Drew rave reviews.

Kung Fu Tea, which has a popular shop at 7313 Baltimore Ave. in College Park, has locations in the US, Canada, Cambodia, Taiwan and Japan. It’s expanding elsewhere in DC, with new shops planned on H Street and Arlington.

Bubble tea has taken off around College Park in recent years due to the influx of Chinese exchange students at the University of Maryland, but the new Hyattsville spot shows how it’s expanding further along the Route 1 corridor.

